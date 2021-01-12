Flirt alert! Demi Burnett revealed that Ruby Rose slid into her DMs after she came out on Bachelor in Paradise in the summer of 2019.

The Bachelor alum, 25, joked about Rose, 34, being the “catalyst of every girl that goes gay” during the Sunday, January 10, episode of the “We’re Having Gay Sex” podcast, before sharing her cheeky story about the Batwoman alum.

“She DMed me one time and I almost died,” Burnett told host Ashley Gavin. “It was really funny, because she said, ‘Hey,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, she’s sliding in.’ I was like, ‘This is it.’”

The “Big Demi Energy” podcast host said that she was “freaking out” before she figured out what to reply back.

“I was like, ‘Hi, what’s up’ or something and she said, ‘Sup,’” she recalled. “I was actually doing something cool, but it wasn’t that cool, but I made it sound like it.”

Burnett remembered that she was at WWE at the time, so she casually mentioned that she was “just filming on set right now” before asking the Pitch Perfect 3 actress what she was doing.

“She’s like, ‘I was just messaging you because Demi Lovato told me too,’” she explained. “I was like, ‘Oh,’ because me and Demi Lovato are good friends, and Demi knows I’m obsessed with her, so Demi was probably like, ‘You should DM her, she’s going to love it.’ I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. I thought she was hitting on me.’”

The Texas native, who joined Bachelor Nation while competing for Colton Underwood’s heart on season 23 in January 2019, revealed she was bisexual seven months later on Bachelor in Paradise season 6. Burnett recalled that many of her family members learned of her coming out while watching the show, despite her tweeting about it in July 2020.

“I was out to some of my close friends. I told my parents right before. That was terrifying,” she said on the podcast, noting her other relatives learned about it live. “I was really nervous.”

She joked about the viewing party, saying, “My grandparents, I’m pretty sure, were watching it with their whole church group, like, ‘Ooh, Demi’s about to be on TV, and then like, ‘Oh, we don’t know her. That is not my granddaughter.’”

Burnett publicly addressed being queer after her ex-girlfriend Kristian Haggerty showed up in Mexico to try and mend their relationship. The couple, who got engaged on the show, later called it quits in October 2019.

The reality star moved on with Slater Davis, but the pair split after five months of dating in June 2020.