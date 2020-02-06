Demi-Lovato-Is-Feeling-‘Great-and-Healthy’-Following-Super-Bowl

Comeback girl! Demi Lovato is back on top and in a good place following her Super Bowl LIV performance.

“Demi is feeling great and healthy right now,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Everyone around her has noticed how happy she seems lately and says that she has a glow about her.”

The “Sober” singer, 27, sang a beautiful and flawless rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Sunday, February 2, ahead of the Super Bowl 2020 kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. After her big moment, the musician celebrated with a night out surrounded by friends.

“She had fun in Miami and even though she went out, she was around people she trusts,” the insider adds. “She is in a great place and focused on her career and feeling positive about life. Those around her are so happy to see her like this.”

“A dream come true 🇺🇸 Thank you for having me today @nfl!!” the “Skyscraper” singer wrote alongside a clip of her at the football game via Instagram on Sunday.

Lovato’s Super Bowl appearance came one week after she stepped back on stage at the 2020 Grammys on January 26, marking her first performance since she suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in July 2018.

During her emotional performance at the awards show, Lovato teared up before belting out the lyrics to her newest single, “Anyone.” The former Disney Channel star received a standing ovation at the Staples Center that night and celebrity friends and fans shared their love for her on social media.

“I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational and DESERVED this moment was,” Selena Gomez wrote in an Instagram Story alongside a photo of her friend on the Grammys stage. “Demi, I’m so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery.”

Ahead of her return to the stage, Lovato opened up about her journey back to music following her overdose, which resulted in her spending nearly two weeks in the hospital and a subsequent three months in rehab.

“I feel really excited and I’m ready. I feel like I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long,” the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer revealed during a Beats 1 interview in January. “It’s going to be hard not to like go on stage and just like word vomit everything, you know? I just want to go up there and tell my story … and it’s only telling a fraction of my story, but it’s still a little bit, and it’s enough to kind of show the world where I’ve been.”