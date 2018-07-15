That was quick. Just weeks after it was announced that he and Halsey had split up, G-Eazy was seen getting close to Demi Lovato as the pair left a nightclub together.

The “Sober” singer, 25, wore a jean jacket and dark pants as she exited Warwick in Hollywood at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 14, holding hands with the “Drop” rapper. G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, wore all black and a jacket that said, “Places + Faces.” The pair had arrived at the hot spot together at about 1 a.m.

Their outing comes two weeks after Halsey, 23, announced on Monday, July 3, that she and G-Eazy — who confirmed they were dating in September 2017 — were “taking some time apart,” writing on Instagram, “I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.” Rumors had been swirling for weeks that the couple were no longer together and speculation only grew after the “Bad at Love” singer posted a photo with a caption that read, “kiss my dog on the forehead and then kiss ur ass goodbye.”

An insider told Us Weekly that the reason for the break up was busy schedules: “They tried to make the distance thing work, but the two of them are both super engaging and interactive people and it became too difficult for them to sustain a balanced and healthy relationship when they were spending so much time apart.”

Although the “Colors” singer was later seen hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly, a source told Us exclusively, “Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly are just friends. She definitely isn’t rebounding with him.”

