Mom knows best. If there’s one person who wants to see Demi Lovato reunite with her longtime love Wilmer Valderrama, it’s her mom, Dianna De La Garza.

In an interview with Access Live on Thursday, March 8, the Falling With Wings author said she would be “happy” to see her daughter reunite with the actor, but revealed that their future as a couple is uncertain.

“I do like them together,” she said. “I have to be honest — I would be happy if they were together forever, but I don’t know anything about a timeline or even if it’s going to happen.”

She added: “They’re amazing friends and hopefully one day it will be more than that. And if it’s not, that will be up to her, I guess. But I do like them together.”

Lovato and Valderrama split in June 2016 after six years together and have been fueling reconciliation rumors for months. The former couple were spotted dining together at Sol y Luna in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles on February 24. A source told Us Weekly that the exes go to the Mexican restaurant often, and said the singer, 25, is “always smiling” and the That ‘70s Show alum, 38, is “very nice.”

“Sometimes they kiss or hug. He usually orders for her,” the source told Us. “They definitely look like they are boyfriend and girlfriend. They are always laughing and having a good time.” The insider added that while the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer and Valderrama didn’t kiss during the date, they did leave the restaurant “with their arms around each other.”

The Camp Rock alum shared a photo with him on her Instagram Story in June 2017, writing that they will always be “best of friends no matter what.” The following month, they celebrated her birthday together with her family and friends at Dave & Buster’s in New York City.

Lovato also opened up about their relationship in her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated. “I’ve never loved anybody like I’ve loved Wilmer. And, like, I still love Wilmer,” she said at the time. “When I met him and I laid eyes on him for the first time, I was in hair and makeup and I was like, ‘I love his man and I have to have him.’ But I was only 17 so he was like, ‘Get away from me.’ After I turned 18, we began dating and I think it was love at first sight. I don’t really believe in that, but I believe that it happened. We connected on a level that I’ve never connected with anybody before. He was just my rock, my everything.”

After their breakup, Lovato was linked to MMA star Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos and UFC fighter Luke Rockhold. Multiple sources confirmed to Us that Valderrama had rekindled his romance with Minka Kelly in August 2016 before calling it quits again the following month.

