Demi Lovato’s fiancé, Jordan Lutes, has the stamp of approval from her family, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Demi’s mom and sister are thrilled for her and Jutes,” the insider says, noting, “They’ve never seen Demi so happy with anybody before and they know she’s going to make a beautiful bride.”

Lovato’s relationship with Lutes, 26, is “different from her past romances,” the source explains, adding that Lovato’s loved ones “couldn’t be happier for her” following the December engagement.

“They haven’t stopped seeing Demi smile since she and Jutes began dating,” the insider tells Us, revealing, “Demi knew he was The One since they first started seeing each other.”

Related: Demi Lovato and Fiance Jordan Lutes' Relationship Timeline Demi Lovato found a special connection with Jordan Lutes shortly after they collaborated in the studio together. In July 2022, Lutes reflected on the highlights of getting to work alongside Lovato for her eight studio album. “Substance by @ddlovato out now!! one of my fav songs i’ve ever worked on,” he gushed via Instagram, referring […]

Lovato’s family aren’t the only ones happy that Lutes — who is known professionally as Jute$ — proposed. The “Dancing With the Devil” singer, 31, “is ecstatic that she finally found” her perfect match, the source says.

Us Weekly confirmed that Lutes proposed to Lovato on Saturday, December 16, in a “personal and intimate” moment before whisking her off to Craig’s in Los Angeles where her friends and family were waiting. He popped the question with a pear-shaped diamond solitaire ring by Material Good.

Related: Demi Lovato Through the Years Demi Lovato has had quite the transformation from child star to Disney girl to sexy songstress — see her evolution!

“I’m still speechless 🥹🥹 last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic,” Lovato wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 17, alongside photos from the proposal. “My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you … every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby.”

Lutes shared the happy news with his own Instagram followers, writing on Sunday, “Yesterday, I asked my best friend to marry me and she said yes. I can’t imagine my life without you and thank god now I’ll never have to. Feeling like the luckiest man alive right now. I’m so in love with you @ddlovato 🖤🥹.”

Lovato replied in the comments, writing, “Yes yes yes a trillion times yes!!!!! I love you so much honey!!!!”

Related: Cetus-Lupeedus! What Are These Disney Channel Original Ladies Doing Now? There are so many stars that have appeared in Disney Channel Original Movies over the years — but what happened to some of the network’s biggest leading ladies? Us has the full rundown about what your favorite teen idols are up to now. From Halloweentown’s Kimberly J. Brown and Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century’s […]

Us exclusively revealed in August 2022 that Lovato was in a “healthy relationship” with a musician. Later that month, the couple confirmed their status while celebrating Lovato’s 30th birthday. “Bday bitch [with] her love,” she captioned a PDA-filled Instagram Story photo of the pair.

Lutes gushed over his then-girlfriend in honor of her birthday, calling Lovato “a 30-year-old minx.” He wrote via his August 2022 Instagram tribute, “I’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz I get to call [you] mine. Making [you] laugh has become my new obsession cuz [your] smile literally cures my depression.”

Ahead of her relationship with Lutes, Lovato was briefly engaged to Max Ehrich for two months before they split in September 2020.