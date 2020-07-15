Calling him out! Demi Moore is placing blame on her ex-husband Bruce Willis for putting brown carpeting in her Idaho home’s bathroom.

“This is the house, again, that my children grew up in and that was originally a Bruce Willis choice,” the Inside Out author, 57, revealed on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday, July 14. “So, not to put it off on him, we also live in the mountains where it gets very cold. So, it’s never bothered me. It’s actually quite good we put rugs in our bathroom.”

The Striptease star’s bathroom decor sparked reactions from fans across social media. She even responded to a hilarious Twitter thread on Saturday, July 11, that questioned her decor choices, writing: “😂 😂 this thread has our whole family howling!”

Moore told host Seth Meyers that she does “appreciate the interest” in her “little oddities” throughout her home. “This place definitely houses a lot of my treasures and I have had some big laughs over the comments with my family, who know me well, of all of my eccentricities of small and large,” she explained. “You know, like, my giant tennis ball. … My giant safety pin.”

Moore, however, noted that she was “most disappointed” that commenters didn’t discuss the fact that the couch in her bathroom is miniature. “The couch is not normally in my bathroom. I had to move all that in because, you know, we were doing this podcast that we are here [on your show] to talk about,” she shared. “We had to find the place for the best sound. So I did a test in my closet. I did in various places.”

The Ghost actress added, “What came back is that the bathroom had the best sound. So, I was in there for many hours a day, but I couldn’t bring full-size furniture in. So this little miniature couch was something that I made for my children long ago.”

Moore was married to Willis, 65, from 1987 to 2000. The former couple share daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the exes have quarantined alongside their three children. The bunch have bonded while participating in family activities including reading and painting.

The Die Hard actor’s wife Emma Heming and their daughters Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6, later joined the group in May.