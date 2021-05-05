Tallulah Willis is heading down the aisle! The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis revealed she is engaged to director Dillon Buss.

Tallulah, 27, announced the news on Tuesday, May 4, via Instagram. Her first post showed a series of photos taken during the proposal. Tallulah appeared shocked when Buss kneeled down to ask her to marry him. She leaned down to kiss him and he picked her up in his arms.

Buss shared his own post that showed off the diamond ring he gave his future wife. “I can finally call you my fiancé [sic]. Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend ❤️ #maythefourthbewithus,” he wrote on Tuesday.

The two seem thrilled in the photos — and they aren’t the only ones.

“Weeping, I am so f–cking excited,” Tallulah’s sister Scout Willis commented.

Scout, 29, made her own joyful post shortly after welcoming Buss to the family. “I’m so buoyed by this JOYOUS LOVE CELEBRATION!!!! HIP HIP HURRAY!!!!! @buuski @dillonbuss today is a blessing because of your love! 5/4/21 💍 Welcome the first official WILLIS BROTHER,” she wrote.

Sister Rumer Willis also offered her younger sibling heartfelt congratulations. “I love these crazy kids. Congratulations @dillonbuss and @buuski I love you both so immensely and I am so excited for you,” Rumer, 32, wrote alongside several ring emojis.

“So stoked to have you as a brother,” the House Bunny actress added on her Instagram Story.

Buss has met Tallulah’s entire family, who he got to know well during quarantine. The three sisters went into lockdown in Idaho with each of their respective romantic partners and their parents, Bruce, 66, and Moore, 58, who divorced in 2000.

Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming, and their daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6, joined the big family after the school year finished in Los Angeles.

“It’s been really funny having both my parents at this house where they, like, raised us,” Scout explained on the “Dopey” podcast in April 2020. “It’s kind of divine time to just hang out with them. … I’m very grateful to be with my family.”

Tallulah is a mental health advocate, having been outspoken about her own struggles with addiction and eating disorders. She is also a designer and launched her brand Wyllis in February.