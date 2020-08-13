An unbreakable bond. Dennis Quaid couldn’t pass up adopting a black cat after learning that he and the feline have something in common — their name.

The Parent Trap star, 66, adopted the cat from the Lynchburg Humane Society in Lynchburg, Virginia, according to local news station WSLS.

“It was really off the wall, but I just couldn’t resist. I had to,” Quaid told the outlet on Wednesday, August 12. “I’m out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world.”

The 6-year-old male cat — who weighs in at 13.81 pounds and cost $79 — appears to be a chill addition to the family. “I may not live up to my dramatic and artistic actor namesake, I’d rather watch his movies with you curled up on the couch,” the animal’s description reads on the shelter’s website.

The A Dog’s Purpose star reached out to the shelter to inquire about adoption, but the staff thought they were the targets of a hoax.

Quaid decided to have a Zoom call with the shelter and his “Pet Show” podcast cohost, Jimmy Jellinek, to prove his identity.

“We reached out to the shelter. It took us a while for them to actually believe us,” Jellinek told WSLS.

After the shelter confirmed Quaid was serious about his offer, the actor became the proud owner of Dennis the cat.

“Maybe they should start naming animals in shelters after different celebrities and see who bites,” Quaid quipped.

According to WSLS, Jellinek will fly from Los Angeles to Lynchburg to pick up the cat and bring him to Quaid’s home.

The Texas native has recently embarked on another major life change — marriage. Quaid and Laura Savoie tied the knot in July during a secret ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, with only their pastor in attendance. The couple later jetted off for a honeymoon in Montana.

Us Weekly broke the news in May 2019 that Quaid was dating the University of Texas PhD student, 27. The duo got engaged on a trip to Oahu, Hawaii, in October 2019, and planned to wed in Hawaii in April, but their plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Quaid was previously married to P.J. Soles from 1987 to 1983, Meg Ryan from 1991 to 2001 and Kimberly Buffington from 2004 to 2018. He shares son Jack Quaid, 28, with Ryan, 58, and 12-year-old twins Thomas and Zoe with Buffington, 48.