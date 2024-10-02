Denzel Washington once stood up to Sean “Diddy” Combs after an all-night party in 2003.

A source who was friendly with Diddy, 54, in the early 2000s exclusively shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly that Oscar winner Washington, 69, and the music mogul got into it during an all-night gathering.

“Denzel screamed, ‘You don’t respect anyone,’” the insider recalled.

The incident ended in Washington storming out. “[Denzel and his wife, Pauletta] had been partying until dawn [with Diddy], and they had seen something and stormed out,” the source added. Us Weekly reached out to Washington and Diddy’s reps for comment.

Years later, after facing several sexual assault and abuse allegations, Diddy was arrested in September. He was later charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. Diddy was denied bail after pleading not guilty and was remanded to stay at the Metropolitan Detention Center until his trial. He has denied all allegations.

Following his arrest, a 14-page indictment was unsealed and detailed several accusations against Diddy. Per the indictment, Diddy would orchestrate “Freak Offs” which were “elaborate and produced sex performances” — often taking place in hotel rooms. During the Freak Offs, Diddy allegedly “masturbated during, and often electronically recorded” them.

When Diddy’s Miami and Beverly Hills homes were raided in March, evidence of the parties were allegedly uncovered. Per the indictment, law enforcement “seized various ‘Freak Off’ supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.”

While it’s unknown who attended the alleged Freak Offs, several celebrities have spoken out about attending his parties.

When asked about attending Diddy’s gatherings, Ashton Kutcher said in 2019, “I’ve got a lot I can’t tell.” Kutcher added during the “Hot Ones” interview, “Can’t tell that one either. … I’m actually cycling through them. Diddy party stories, man, that was some weird memory lane thing.”

Diddy previously revealed that he suspected his parties could lead to an arrest. “They’re going to probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time,” Diddy told Entertainment Tonight in 1999. “Whenever you bring up a different element into people’s environment, things that broaden people’s horizons, people get intimidated. It’s a lot of people out there that feel intimidated by it.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).