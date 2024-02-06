Derek Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert, are giving fans a life update after her terrifying health scare.

“It has been quite the journey. There has been so much that has happened in two months, lots of emotions,” Erbert, 29, shared in a joint Instagram video with Hough, 38, on Monday, February 5.

Hough echoed her statement, adding that they’ve gone from the “highest of highs to the lowest of lows,” but Erbert has been “unbelievable” throughout it all.

“Her perseverance and her acceptance of the whole situation, her strength, it’s been remarkable to witness firsthand,” Hough gushed. “She really is a miracle and it has been miraculous and it’s still a journey.”

Erbert noted that she has “really good days and really bad days,” but she’s “doing so much better.”

“There is so much progress every day and I’m so grateful for that,” she continued. “There was a moment in the hospital when I had just woken up from my first surgery and Derek sat at the bottom of my bed and was like, ‘There’s so many people thinking about you. There’s so many people sending love to you,’ and I remember just looking at him and telling him, ‘You didn’t even have to tell me that. I can feel it.’”

Erbert went on to thank everyone for their messages and all of their love throughout such a difficult moment in her life.

“It means so much to me, to us as a family and genuinely I believe that it’s what got me through this a little bit faster,” she explained. “It’s what helped me heal. It’s what helped me stay positive throughout the entire experience.”

Erbert concluded the video by revealing how her perspective on life has shifted.

“A new haircut, a new scar, a new sac of fluid on the side of my face, which is supposed to eventually go away,” she said. “But also a new outlook on life. Life is so precious. Spend time with the ones you love. Hold them close cause you never know what could happen.”

In December 2023, Hough revealed that Erbert underwent an emergency craniectomy after suffering from a hematoma. Erbert underwent a second surgery weeks later to replace a large portion of her skull that was removed during her previous procedure.

Last month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple, who tied the knot in August 2023, spent the holidays together “feeling overwhelmed with gratitude that the surgery was a success and Hayley is on the mend.”

The insider added that the situation gave them a “new appreciation for their life together.”

Derek and Erbert first met after she was cast as a dancer in his and sister Julianne Hough’s Move Live Tour in 2014. The pair began dating the following year and even worked together on Dancing With the Stars. They wed in August 2023 after eight years together.