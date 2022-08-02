Dev Patel Attempts to Stop Stabbing Incident in Australia

More than a bystander. Dev Patel stepped in to break up a knife fight that broke out in Adelaide, Australia, on Monday, August 1.

The 32-year-old Slumdog Millionaire actor was at the scene when a man and a woman began quarreling inside a convenience store, 7NEWS reported. Patel tried to de-escalate the fight as it moved outside where the woman stabbed the man in the chest with a knife. According to 7NEWS, the victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The Skins alum’s reps spoke to the outlet, confirming he had tried to intervene in the altercation.

“Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight,” they explained. “The group was thankfully successful in doing so, and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.”

The reps insisted there were “no heroes” in the story, stating, “This specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalized members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

Patel lives in Australia with his girlfriend, actress Tilda Cobham-Harvey. The English actor previously dated his Slumdog Millionaire costar Freida Pinto for nearly six years until their December 2014 split. Even before the relationship began, the Newsroom alum described him and Pinto, 37, as soulmates.

“We’re soulmates because we’re both in this surreal situation. She is very beautiful … I haven’t got a girlfriend but Freida, my costar, is gorgeous,” he told Contact Music in 2008.

During a 2010 chat with Interview magazine, the Indian actress confirmed the sentiment, saying, “I guess he was right in a way. We are soulmates.”

Prior to her relationship with Patel, the Rise of the Planet of the Apes actress was engaged to her former publicist Rohan Antao until December 2009. In November 2019, she became engaged to photographer Cory Tran, and they exchanged vows in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Honestly, I have to say if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this, I do not want stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding. This was perfect! We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap,” Pinto said during an October 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The Knight of Cups actress and Tran, 35, welcomed their son, Rumi-Ray, in November 2021.

“Thank you for teaching me to trust my instincts every day Rumi-Ray,” the first-time mom captioned a February Instagram photo of her and her son. “You have been my life’s greatest teacher and we’ve only just got started. I am so grateful to you for all the growth.”

