Freida Pinto is a parent! The actress announced on Sunday, November 21, that she and Cory Tran had welcomed their first child.

“Happy Birthday Dada Cory,” Pinto, 37, captioned an Instagram photo of her spouse cradling their newborn on Sunday. “I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly. Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy!”

Tran, for his part, shared the same snaps via his page, gushing over his partner: “Best birthday gift you could ever ask for. Thank you for our sweet boy. I’m in awe of you more and more every day. Watching you give birth to Rumi-Ray was truly a miracle, you are such a warrior.”

The India native debuted her baby bump via Instagram in June, writing, “Baby Tran, coming this fall!” In the social media upload, the photographer, 34, cradled his wife’s baby bump while she smiled in a floral dress.

Four months later, the Rise of the Planet of the Apes star celebrated her upcoming arrival with a baby shower. “Reminiscing about this sweet baby shower!” Pinto told her Instagram followers in October. “Thank you to my awesome tribe of sisters who made this such a special day for me. Thank you @mssonumb and @preetidesai for leading the charge and @lavieenfilters, @artemisporay and @thekace for bringing in the finishing touches so beautifully. I feel so blessed and lucky!”

The then-expectant star continued giving glimpses of her budding belly, including maternity shoot photos taken that same month.

“Wow! What a year I have had and the growth and learning has been immense!” the Guerrilla alum captioned an Instagram slideshow in October. “I can’t wait to walk into this new phase with peace, grace, gratitude and an open mind. My heart beats with love and anticipation for this new life. Thank you to my community for the love, support and birthday wishes.”

The Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle star got engaged to Tran in November 2019, and they secretly tied the knot the following year.

“Yes, yes, it’s true. One year ago I married this gorgeous man of my dreams,” the bride told her Instagram followers in October, sharing a throwback photo from their nuptials. “No, we were not keeping it a secret or anything. We were simply just enjoying life and happily shared the news with anyone who asked. @coryt and I believe so much in balancing spontaneity with just the right amount of planning. One day it felt so right and so genuinely aligned that we decided we wanted to make it official. This felt so special and fun and let’s be honest … it reflected the time in our world just perfectly! The Honda Centre has a whole new meaning in our lives now.”

The Immortals star previously was engaged to her former publicist Rohan Antao. Pinto also dated her Slumdog Millionaire costar Dev Patel from 2009 to 2014.

The former couple are still friends, she told Weekend Magazine in April 2017, explaining, “You can’t share such a monumental shift in life, then not be friends. That would be the saddest thing ever.”