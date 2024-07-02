Did Kaitlyn Bristowe Hint at Her Romance With Zac Clark?

Kaitlyn Bristowe hinted at her romance with Zac Clark during a recent interview.

Although Bristowe, 39, said the “only thing” she wouldn’t talk about was her current relationship during a Tuesday, July 2, appearance on “Let’s Be Honest,” she divulged plenty of details about her new boyfriend. She did not name her mystery man, but the reality star has been romantically linked to Clark, 40, since January.

For their first date, Bristowe said he had a driver pick her up from the airport since he was working. The driver dropped her off at his apartment — which she had never been to — and she waited a few minutes before he arrived.

“It was literally like five minutes, I had a coffee,” Bristowe explained, while host Kristin Cavallari joked she was “snooping through his sh-t.” Bristowe quipped in reply, “Looking through his rage pages. I’m like, ‘Nothing? What?’”

The apartment, which is in a “great area,” was “pretty decent for New York,” Bristowe said before joking that it “doesn’t have a kitchen that’s in a bedroom.” After meeting at his residence, the duo drove to get pizza and sat outside while talking.

Bristowe recalled that she was not nervous about their date. “I would get nervous usually in situations like that. But, I was just like, ‘Oh, here we go.’ I’m going to know right off the bat if I like him or not. The conversations [are] either going to be good or terrible. I was going into it almost fed up.”

Bristowe noted that there was immediate “chemistry” between the twosome. However, they “went through a blip” where she wondered, “What am I doing?” After that period of time, Bristowe said she realized she “could do this.”

Bristowe said they’re not going to “move to each other’s city anytime soon” and are continuing to get to “know each other.”

While Bristowe noted that he’s “all heart” and “a very good human,” she said she wonders when the relationship “is going to turn.”

“I’m honestly not sabotaging this. I’ve never been more clear or level-headed or mature or myself,” she said, adding that they see each other once a month. “It’s just been a really healthy, honest, communicative … It’s nice.”

Bristowe noted that she’s still dating other people but is not on any dating apps. “It is getting to a place where I’m like, ‘Do I feel bad if I’m hanging out with somebody else?’” she said, noting that he’s not seeing other people.

Bristowe and Clark were spotted together in January after video footage of them celebrating the New Year circulated on social media. They have since been spotted on several more occasions, including a wedding last month — but have yet to confirm their romance.

Clark appeared as a contestant during season 16 of The Bachelorette, which initially starred Clare Crawley before Tayshia Adams stepped in to finish the season. Clark and Adams, 33, left the reality show engaged in 2020, and Adams relocated to NYC from California. They announced their split in November 2021 after one year together.

Bristowe, for her part, and Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick ended their engagement in August 2023 after four years together.