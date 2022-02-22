A “Beautiful Dream”! 5 Seconds of Summer frontman Luke Hemmings had fans in an all-caps social media frenzy as he sparked speculation that he secretly married fiancée Sierra Deaton.

The guitarist, 25, shared a 30-second video via TikTok on Monday, February 21, covering the 2014 Alex & Sierra hit “Little Do You Know” — a track penned by Deaton, 31, as part of her X Factor-winning duo with ex-boyfriend Alex Kinsey.

“When you marry the girl that wrote this banger,” the Aussie native wrote in the clip, crooning the tune while accompanying himself on the acoustic guitar. “I sing this song in secret all the times lols,” he added.

Immediately after Hemmings posted the cover, fans flooded the comments — and every social platform — wondering whether the When Facing the Things We Turn Away From artist revealed he surreptitiously tied the knot with the X Factor champ.

“WHEN YOU MARRY???” one fan account questioned on Twitter. “LUKE HEMMINGS IS THERE SOMETHING YOU ARENT TELLING US???”

Others thought the song title held an even deeper clue.

“Luke knew exactly what he was doing when he wrote ‘when you marry the girl who wrote this banger’ and then sang a song titled ‘Little did you know,’” another Twitter user wrote. ”Yes Luke, little did we know, because you didn’t tell us!”

Still, some aren’t so sure the “Place in Me” singer is actually married just yet, believing that the “when” in the “when you marry the girl …” statement hints at the future.

Hemmings and Deaton have been dating since 2018. They announced their engagement on June 8, 2021, revealing they had been keeping the news close to the vest for a minute.

“With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year,” Hemmings wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a slideshow of images from the romantic proposal. “I love you Thao and I can’t imagine my life without you @sierradeaton.”

If Hemmings and Deaton are, in fact, married, this marks another secret wedding for the four members of 5SOS — comprised of Hemmings, guitarist Michael Clifford, bassist Calum Hood, and drummer Ashton Irwin — after Clifford, 26, revealed earlier this year that he and wife Crystal Leigh had quietly tied the knot in January 2021, two years after the “Jet Black Heart” songwriter proposed in Bali.

In addition to all of the excitement in their personal lives, 5SOS are starting to roll out a new era for the band. The day before Hemmings hinted at his possible marriage on the platform, the band shared a snippet of a new song on TikTok, seemingly titled “You Make Me.” 5SOS are also finally heading out on their 2022 No Shame Tour in April, after postponing it for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

