Clouds never seemed more romantic. Ariana Grande appears to be putting her love for Pete Davidson on display with her latest perfume.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 25, announced her new fragrance, Cloud, on Thursday, June 28. “I love clouds, and I love this new fragrance,” Grande said in a press release, according to Page Six. “It is my favorite one yet!”

Clouds have been a consistent symbol throughout the pop star’s whirlwind relationship with Davidson, 24, so the timing of this new perfume, which will be available at Ulta Beauty in September, is probably not a coincidence.

The couple have matching cloud tattoos on their fingers — in addition to the coordinating “H2GKMO” ink they debuted on June 18. They also have cloud-shaped phone cases.

Clouds are a component of the duo’s social media posts of each other, too. “FOREVER LIT @PETEDAVIDSON,” Grande captioned an Instagram video of her beau on June 14, accompanied by 10 cloud emojis.

Davidson used the emoji, along with lightning bolt and heart-eye emojis, in a birthday tribute to his fiancée on Tuesday, June 26. “happy birthday to the most precious angel on earth!” he wrote. “you’re my favorite person that ever existed 🙂 I love you sm.”

More than just precipitation-related clues suggest that the perfume is inspired by the Saturday Night Live star. The fragrance features accents of juicy pear, which could allude to Grande’s reported $93,000 pear-shaped engagement ring.

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news that Davidson and Grande are engaged on June 11 after a few weeks of dating. In the weeks since the comedian put a ring on the “Sweetener” singer’s finger, the pair moved in to a $16 million condo in New York City and celebrated her birthday.

