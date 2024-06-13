Rob Kardashian and Malika Haqq have a long history — and some would even call them endgame.

Since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians days, Khloé Kardashian has been trying to set up her best friend and younger brother. Malika and Rob did briefly date, but the romance was short-lived. However, Khloé brought things full circle during a June 2024 episode of The Kardashians when suggesting that Rob take on the role of Malika’s sperm donor.

“So, I’ve been working on a project, and I need your input and your support. I want to have another baby,” Malika — who shares son Ace with ex O.T. Genasis —said during a Kardashians season 4 episode. “We don’t know [with who]. I just think I might need to go to the sperm bank.”

At first, Khloé offered one of her frozen embryos before throwing Rob’s name into the mix.

“Why don’t we just ask Rob to give you some sperm? He’s a good catch,” Khloé suggested. “You guys already slept together.”

Keep scrolling to relive Malika and Rob’s long history:

The Khloe & Lamar Admission

Malika confirmed during a 2011 episode of Khloé & Lamar that she and Rob had a fling that same year — but nothing serious.

“Robert and I have recently started just hooking up,” she admitted at the time. “It’s like the perfect non-committed relationship, but where does this go from here? I don’t think either of us really knows.”

Malika also said in her confessional that she and Rob just “love each other’s company.”

Reflecting on Their Fling

When Andy Cohen hosted the KUWTK reunion in 2021, he brought up the idea of Malika and Rob once again.

“Been there, done that,” Kim Kardashain quipped. Khloé agreed, adding, “I know. We have been there and done that.”

A Possible Sperm Donor

During the June 2024 Kardashians episode, Khloé called Rob after making the sperm donor suggestion to Malika.

“I’m with Malika and real serious question though. Malika wants to have another kid and she was going to go to a sperm bank,” she said. “But I just said, why not get it from you?”

Rob declared — multiple times — that he “can’t c—m anymore.” This was an answer Malika and Khloé wouldn’t accept.

“We have time to prepare her womb so we can prepare your penis. You just simmer on this conversation,” the Good American founder added. “This is weirder than I thought.”