Khloé Kardashian‘s brilliant idea to have Rob Kardashian donate his sperm to her BFF Malika Haqq led to a surprising revelation from her brother.

During the Thursday, June 13, episode of The Kardashians, Malika, 41, told about her plans to expand her family again but this time on her own.

“So, I’ve been working on a project and I need your input and your support. I want to have another baby,” Malika, who shares 4-year-old son Ace with ex O.T. Genasis, shared. “We don’t know [with who]. I just think I might need to go to the sperm bank.”

Khloé, 39, wasn’t completely onboard with Malika visiting a sperm bank. Instead, Khloé offered one of her embryos, which Malika said was “not a terrible idea” since her friend made “great” babies. (Khloé shares daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 22 months, with on-and-off partner Tristan Thompson.)

Related: The Kardashian-Jenner Family: Get to Know the Next Generation While making their mark on the entertainment and business world, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is also raising their next generation. Kourtney Kardashian was the first of Kris Jenner’s children to have kids of her own. Kourtney and her now-ex Scott Disick welcomed their eldest son, Mason, in December 2009, followed by daughter Penelope three years later. […]

“I don’t want to be 42 or 45 and pregnant. I fought for this body. But if I am going to carry, it has to happen almost now because I am not a spring chicken,” Malika noted. “If I was going to use a surrogate then I would have time.”

Khloé, who welcomed her second child via surrogate, understood Malika’s predicament, telling the cameras, “Obviously her situation is different. She is not with the father of her son and respectfully there’s just no prospects.”

The conversation took a turn when Khloé offered Rob as an option. “Why don’t we just ask Rob to give you some sperm? He’s a good catch,” she said about her younger sibling. “You guys already slept together.”

Khloé put Rob, 37, on the spot by calling him and asking him if he was interested in front of Malika.

“I’m with Malika and real serious question though. Malika wants to have another kid and she was going to go to a sperm bank,” Khloé said on the phone. “But I just said, why not get it from you?”

In response, Rob declared “I can’t c—m anymore.” Malika joked that Rob was “tired” from last night while Khloé clarified that he would just need to “put it in a cup” for them.

Related: Rob Kardashian’s Dating History Click through to relive all of Rob Kardashian’s relationships and flings throughout the years

“I can’t c—m anymore,” Rob, who shares 7-year-old daughter Dream with ex Blac Chyna, repeated for a third time. “What don’t you get?”

Khloé got so uncomfortable by the discussion that she ended the call — but not before Rob said that phrase one more time.

“We have time to prepare her womb so we can prepare your penis. You just simmer on this conversation,” she concluded. “This is weirder than I thought.”

In a confessional, Khloé reflected on what appeared to be Rob’s attempt at a joke, saying, “My brother is just disgusting. We can’t just ever talk normally. But I don’t think there is a problem.”

Khloé ultimately joined Malika on her trip to California Cryobank. While at the sperm bank, Malika and Khloé looked at potential donors after choosing the platinum version, which meant no one else would have access to the donors’ vials.

Malika said she preferred someone 5’8 or taller as she pointed out that most of the donors were either Canadian or British. Khloé, meanwhile, wasn’t thrilled to see only childhood photos for the potential options.

“We can see the donor’s photos from infancy to two years old. But I don’t give a f—k what you looked like when you were born,” she quipped. “I think this is such an amazing place for so many people. How cool is it that we have this option? But do I think we can try a couple different avenues before this stop? Yes.”

Related: Celeb Moms Who Had Kids Without a Partner These celebrities (including Charlize Theron, Sandra Bullock and Taraji P. Henson) are single moms who work and raise kids on their own — read more!

Malika admitted she still “felt weird” as she started to cry. Malika said she wasn’t ready to commit to using a sperm bank, which made her rethink her options.

“I am thankful to have the education but I feel overwhelmed,” she noted. “Nothing is final until it is. I am totally certain that I am going to have another baby but I am not certain how I will.”

Khloé was proud of Malika for speaking up, adding, “I know Malika is freaking out. She’s super emo and she is internally sobbing. She is thinking about everything she did wrong in the past.”

Khloé acknowledged that she also went down the “untraditional” route for her second child.

“If Malika or anyone has their hopes on having a family then people have to do what they have to do to get the end goal,” Khloé added before Malika clarified that she wasn’t “ruling it out” about having a sperm donor.

The remainder of The Kardashians episode centered around the days before Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their son, Rocky, Kim Kardashian navigating solo parenting and Kendall Jenner delivering a speech about mental health awareness at her former high school.

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.