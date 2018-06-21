Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jen Harley, shared a message about trusting a serial killer more than her ex — two weeks after Us Weekly exclusively revealed the duo got into a physical altercation in Las Vegas.

“When my ex says he’s changed. Who I trust mote than my ex: 1. Serial killers 2. Sharks 3. My loser ex before him 4. Poisonous snakes 5. Pinocchio,” the message shared on Harley’s Instagram Story on Thursday, June 21, reads. She added “Hahahah Pinocchio” to the quote, but has since deleted the post.

The pair, who welcomed daughter Ariana Sky in April, have had a rocky couple of months. Last month, Ortiz-Magro and Harley got into a public fight on Instagram, accusing each other of cheating and doing drugs. The following month, a source exclusively told Us that the exes got into a physical altercation on June 7 after she showed up “unannounced” to the Las Vegas hotel where the Jersey Shore cast is filming season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“Ronnie and Jen have been fighting over their daughter. Ronnie has been filming the show in Vegas the last couple of days and Jen wouldn’t tell him where their daughter is. She showed up to the hotel where they were filming,” the source told Us. “Jen lunged, spit and shoved Ronnie. Hotel security got involved, who then called the Las Vegas police department.”

The source added that another one of the reasons the pair were arguing was the death of their pit bull. “Jen was supposed to be taking care of the dogs when he was away filming, and Ronnie came home to their house and found the dog dead in the pool.”

Ortiz-Magro publicly accused Harley of being unfaithful for the second time on the June 14 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. She responded to the allegations in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly after the episode aired.

“I’m sure he’s referring to when we were dating for about a month or two. We hadn’t established a real relationship; my ex came back around,” she told Us. “I had mixed feelings at the time. We just got out of a four-year relationship. This is all part of the Instagram fight we got into because of this incident. When I came clean about this, he came clean about three times he hooked up with other girls in the same time period. We decided we wanted to be together and work though this and not to ever do it again.”

