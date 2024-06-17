Diddy Returns Key to New York City Amid Cassie Video Fallout

Diddy no longer has the key to the city.

The rapper, whose real name is Sean Combs, returned the honorary key to New York City he received last year on June 10, report CNN and CBS News.

Us Weekly has reached out to City Hall and Diddy’s representatives for comment.

Diddy received the key to the city in a ceremony presided over by Mayor Eric Adams in September 2023 for his “contributions to music, business, and philanthropy.”

However, Adams said he was considering rescinding Diddy’s key in May after CNN published footage of the rapper and music mogul assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie, in a hotel hallway in 2016.

“I think all of us were deeply disturbed by watching that chilling video of the young lady being assaulted by him,” Adams, 63, said in an interview with NYC’s PIX11 in May. “We’ve never rescinded a key before.”

According to CBS, Adams sent a letter to one of Diddy’s companies on June 4 requesting the return of the key at the recommendation of the committee that bestows the honor.

“The Key to the City of New York is presented to individuals whose service to the public and the common good rises to the highest level of achievement, and who act as a model for fellow and future New Yorkers. After internal deliberations, the Key to the City of New York committee recommended nullifying and rescinding Mr. Combs’ key. I have accepted their recommendation,” Adams wrote in the letter, per CBS.

During a ceremony last September, Adams, 63, awarded the key to Diddy, 54, telling the crowd, “The bad boy of entertainment is getting the key to the city from the bad boy of politics.”

“I promise to keep giving to this city that made me,” Harlem native Diddy said in a speech at the event. “Thank you for recognizing my journey and my mission to uplift and empower. Let’s continue to make history together.”

Diddy issued a public apology over the footage of him assaulting Cassie back in May.

“It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that,” Diddy said in a video shared via Instagram. “I was f—ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”

He continued, “I went and sought out professional help. I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Diddy captioned his post, “I’m truly sorry.”