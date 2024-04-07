Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-girlfriend Yung Miami denied being a “prostitute” after she was named in a lawsuit filed by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones.

Amid the allegations, 50 Cent took to his Instagram to share a video from Yung Miami’s appearance on The Jason Lee Show where she referred to herself as a “whore.” On top of the clip, 50 Cent, 48, shared a definition of the word “whore,” which read, “a prostitute.”

“🫢it’s ok to be a whore just make sure your being over paid. See a Sucker, catch a Sucker, Suck a Sucker dry. You go girl LSW 😵LOL @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi,” 50 Cent captioned the post on Sunday, April 7.

Yung Miami took to the comment section to address the video, writing, “I think this got taken out of context, it’s a gay slur ‘what’s up whore’ is something my gay cousin always said to me. It’s c–t it’s a slang that we said to each other that’s what I was trying to explain to Jason because he’s gay and he got what I was trying to say. I’m not a prostitute. I never sold 🐱a day in my life. & I hate how this is getting spun 😣.”

Related: Diddy’s Ups and Downs Over the Years: Lawsuits, Home Raid and More Sean “Diddy” Combs has faced a lot of ups and downs in his career and personal life. Diddy began his career in the ‘90s as an intern for Uptown Records after dropping out of Howard University. He worked his way up to become a talent director at the label and went on to help develop […]

In response, 50 Cent screenshotted the comment and uploaded a subsequent post via Instagram. He wrote, “I like at @yungmiami305 I don’t want to hurt her, or her feelings I just put her in BMF she cool. I think they was in a relationship but them other women LSW VIBES ! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi.” (Social media commenters believe “LSW” is an abbreviation for “little sex workers.”)

Diddy and Yung Miami went public with their relationship in June 2022. Less than one year later, Yung Miami confirmed she had split from the rapper during an interview with The Cut. “We’re still friends! We’re still good friends!” she told the outlet in April 2023. “But we’re single. That’s not my man.”

In February, Jones, 38, filed a lawsuit claiming that Diddy, 54, harassed, drugged and threatened him for over a year. Jones also accused Diddy of sex trafficking multiple women, including Yung Miami and 50 Cent’s ex Daphne Joy. (Joy, 37, has since denied the allegations.)

Per Jones’ lawsuit, obtained by Us Weekly, Diddy “bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend.”

Related: Eyebrow-Raising Quotes About Diddy's Alleged Behavior Over the Years Years before two of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes were raided in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation, there was conversation about what went on at the rapper’s residences. After the March 2024 raid made headlines, a clip resurfaced of Usher recalling his experience living with Diddy as a teenager. “I got a chance to […]

The legal paperwork also claimed Yung Miami transported drugs to Diddy. Per the court documents, Diddy was allegedly partial toward the “pink cocaine,” classified as phenylethylamine 2C-B and is a combination of ecstasy and cocaine.

The suit alleges Diddy obtained the drugs from Brendan Paul, who was arrested on cocaine and marijuana possession charges in March. After Paul didn’t bring the drugs, Lil Rod claimed Diddy used Yung Miami as a source.

A source close to Yung Miami exclusively told Us in March that she has proof to dispel Lil Rod’s claims. “The allegations Lil Rod has made in his lawsuit are completely false,” the insider said, claiming that she has “time stamped photo evidence” of her in New York City when the lawsuit claimed she was trafficking “tuci” a.k.a “pink cocaine” for Diddy.

In a statement to Us, Diddy’s lawyer denied the allegations by calling Jones a “liar.”

Related: Diddy’s Celebrity Connections Over the Years: From Friends to Collaborators Sean “Diddy” Combs made his music industry debut in the early 1990s and has racked up a long list of collaborators and famous friends. Over the years, Diddy used his power in the industry to create longtime relationships with various rappers. However, as of late, Diddy has faced his fair share of controversy. The music […]

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit, shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,” attorney Shawn Holley said. “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.”

The same day that Lil Rod updated his filing in March, Homeland Security raided Diddy’s homes in both Los Angeles and Miami, reportedly in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation. Diddy’s attorney Aaron Dyer subsequently released a statement about the raid.

“This unprecedented ambush – paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” told Us in the statement. “There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

If you or someone you know is a human trafficking victim, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.