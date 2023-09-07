Your account
Celebrity News

Dillon Danis Responds to Nina Agdal’s Lawsuit: ‘Logan Paul Is a Dead Man Walking’

By
Dillon Danis Slams Logan Paul Fiance Nina Agdal Lawsuit Against Him
Dillon Danis, Logan Paul, and Nina Agdal. Getty Images (3)

MMA fighter Dillon Danis had some strong words for model Nina Agdal after she filed a lawsuit and temporary restraining order request against him.

“Nina Adgel [sic] has filed a massive lawsuit against me. She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail,” Danis, 30, wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, September 6, referring to his upcoming boxing match against Agdal’s fiancé, Logan Paul.

Danis continued: “This is actually wild but I won’t stop f—k the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking.”

In a subsequent tweet, Danis wrote: “I will provide more details when I can, but because it’s a federal case, I can’t at this time. P.S. f—k that hoe.” Danis also called Agdal, 31, a “clout-whore” in another tweet.

Danis’ remarks came hours after Agdal filed a lawsuit accusing Danis of “posting sexually explicit photographs” of Agdal “on the internet without her consent,” per court documents obtained by Us Weekly. (She is also seeking a temporary restraining order against him.) The filing claims that Danis recently posted a decade-old sexually explicit photo of Agdal during a romantic encounter.

“Danis posted the photograph — entirely uncensored — from his X (Twitter) account, without Plaintiff’s consent,” the lawsuit alleges. “Later that day, Danis reposted the explicit photograph in order to maximize the number of views it would receive.”

Last month, Danis teased via X that he was planning to post explicit photos of Agdal.

“At this point, I might just need to release these images on a human level to save Logan from her,” he tweeted at the time. “If you guys only know how nasty this chick really is, it’s actually insane. But if I do, the fight will be called off and I’ll be sued. Hard choice.”

Agdal’s lawsuit claims that Danis began “harassing” her via “social media and in public interviews” after it was announced in early August that Danis and Paul, 28, would be squaring off in a boxing match in October.

Dillon Danis Slams Logan Paul Fiance Nina Agdal Lawsuit Against Him 2
Logan Paul and Nina Agdal 305pics/GCImages

The filing alleges that Danis has made “hundreds of crude posts” about Agdal, “most of which call or portray” the Denmark native “as a ‘whore,’ a ‘slut’ or a similarly disparaging label.”

According to Agdal’s legal team, Danis’ “offensive posts” about Agdal “have been viewed on X alone more than two billion times.”

Paul, who got engaged to Agdal in July after one year of dating, addressed Danis’ antics in a YouTube video uploaded to the DAZN boxing channel on Monday, September, 4.

“He’s photoshopping pictures of my fiancée with him because he reeks of jealousy. But, I don’t feel like giving this scumbag a platform,” said the social media personality, who made his professional wrestling debut in 2022. “I even regret putting him in this position to fight me because he is getting so much attention and he doesn’t deserve any of it because he’s a piece of s—t.”

