Throwing the shade! Dina Manzo didn’t hold back from condemning Kylie Jenner after she welcomed daughter Stormi Webster.

“Congrats Kylie on your baby girl … but maybe think about putting a ‘don’t try this at home’ kinda thing for your very young fans that look up to you,” The Real Housewives of New Jersey personality, 45, tweeted on Sunday, February 4. “Having a baby at 20 is not all silk PJ’s & flower walls ~ Most kids don’t have the $ and support you’re fortunate enough to have.”

The event planner’s followers took to the comments to criticize her remarks. “Ah such wise words and so nice of you to offer advice & try to be relevant,” one user wrote. “Maybe Kylie can call you and offer some advice on how to get alone with family members.”

Manzo replied, “Maybe she could. I don’t speak to ONE out of 11 siblings so that makes me a pro in that field.”

The Dina’s Party star took to Twitter later on Sunday to reaffirm her opinions after catching wind of the backlash. “Sorry that’s very judge’e of me but fame like that comes with responsibility to young fans,” she tweeted. “For the very few people that are being negative A) I really meant my congratulations, a birth is always special and B) Talk to me when you’re a parent lol.”

This is not the first time the HGTV star has spoken out about the 20-year-old makeup guru’s pregnancy. “What’s the point of Kylie being so obvious about her pregnancy and still not announcing it?” Manzo tweeted in January before she blasted the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s recent Calvin Klein spread. “That @CalvinKlein ad could have been so much prettier & unique with her pregnant belly exposed. Not that I’m losing sleep over it but it’s just silly at this point.”

Manzo’s comments have not seemed to affect Jenner, who is enjoying every moment of motherhood. “Kylie is beyond elated. She is so thrilled and didn’t ever think something like this could bring her this much joy,” a source recently told Us Weekly of the social media maven. “She is so excited for this next chapter and can’t wait to see what the future holds for her and her family.”

The Life of Kylie star made headlines on Sunday when she finally confirmed her pregnancy and announced that she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first child together, Stormi, on Thursday, February 1. “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark though all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” Jenner tweeted at the time. “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how … pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it.”

Jenner also shared an 11-minute heartfelt video documenting her baby shower and more sweet moments from the last nine months.

The Lip Kit creator and 25-year-old Scott have been dating since April 2017. Us Weekly confirmed her pregnancy in September 2017, the same month that Us exclusively revealed Khloé Kardashian’s pregnant. The Revenge Body host, 33, is 29 weeks pregnant with her first child, a baby boy, with beau Tristan Thompson.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!