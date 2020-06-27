Gone but not forgotten. Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman and his family remembered his late wife, Beth Chapman, in a special way on the first anniversary of her death on Friday, June 26.

The 67-year-old reality star and his daughter Cecily B. Chapman announced via Instagram that a remembrance gathering would be held in Beth’s honor on Friday at 5:30 p.m. local time. They asked fans to meet them at Waimanalo Beach in Oahu, Hawaii, for a prayer session.

Attendees were also advised to bring surfboards and flowers so they could “remember Mrs. Dog the right way.” Those unable to stop by were invited to attend in spirit by taking a walk or hike remotely and sharing a photo from their commemoration with the hashtag #ForTheLoveOfBeth.

Beth died in Honolulu, Hawaii, last June at age 51. She suffered from a two-year throat and lung cancer battle that led to her being put on a medically induced coma before her death. She was married to Dog for nearly 13 years.

“One of the last things she said [was] ‘It’s a test of my faith,’” Dog told Hawaii News Now shortly after her death. “She had faith and that was it. There’s things you go through when you’re dying, like steps like you do when you lose someone, right? You get mad at them, and then you go through all these steps. Well, the last step when you’re dying is to accept it.”

Two months later, Dog told Us Weekly exclusively that he would never get married again. “There will never be another Mrs. Dog,” he said at the time. “We both said, ‘If I die, you can have a man. Ten [men], I don’t care. But don’t marry one.’ … And she said, ‘Don’t take my name off your chest, Dog. Do not get married.’ … Don’t worry, I will not get married.”

Dog announced his engagement to girlfriend Francie Frane 10 months after Beth’s death. The couple’s rep told Us in May that “they’re very happy and looking forward to a long life together.”

Fane also detailed the proposal story to The Sun U.S. last month. “I wasn’t expecting it at all,” she previously shared. “I think I had gone to pick up some food and then when I came back he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit. So when I came in I was like, ‘Wow, this is awesome.’”

This will be Dog’s sixth marriage. In addition to Chapman, he was previously married to Tawny Marie Chapman from 1991 to 2003, Lyssa Rae Brittain from 1982 to 1991, Anne M. Tengell from 1979 to 1982 and La fonda Sue Honeycutt from 1972 to 1977.