



Ready for some next-level cuteness? A group of precious dogs, who are all available for adoption, joined Us Weekly to goof around in Halloween costumes inspired by the female celebrities who slayed in 2019.

First up, 4-month-old Pumpkin strutted like Jennifer Lopez in a dress similar to the singer’s iconic Versace gown. The hound-retriever mix had a little trouble navigating in the ensemble, which the actress, 50, revived in September when she closed out the label’s Milan fashion show in an updated version that she had a hand in redesigning. She initially debuted the showstopper at the Grammy Awards in 2000.

Labrador mix Oliver, for his part, had loads of fun pretending to be Taylor Swift. The 11-week-old pup recreated the 29-year-old pop star’s look from her “You Need to Calm Down” music video (which came out in June), sporting sunglasses and kicking back in a pool float. He also knocked over his “martini” and instead chewed on the empty cup.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner needed a special duo to pull off their 2019 Met Gala gowns. Enter Little Bit, a 6-month-old black Labrador mix, and Boo, a 12-week-old black Labrador and terrier mix. With feathers and tutus flying everywhere, the two chased each other and had a ball reliving the sisters’ glamorous night out. The siblings made their mark on the red carpet in Versace in May.

Ariana Grande, meanwhile, dominated the charts this year, and 12-week-old Rosie did the Grammy winner, 26, justice. The potcake mix toyed around with mini pumpkins and her blonde wig, reminiscent of the songstress’ “7 Rings” music video released in January.

Of course, no 2019 roundup would be complete without a reference to Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts.” Antoinette, a 5-month-old hound mix, dressed up in a wedding gown, mimicking the music video for the wildly successful anthem. The pup enjoyed her time by chewing on dog toys and wagging her tail nonstop.

All the dogs from the video are available for adoption from North Shore Animal League America in New York.

Watch the video above to see the canines living their best lives in Halloween costumes!

