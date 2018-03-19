Aubrey O’Day opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about her love life in March 2012 — around the same time her affair with Donald Trump Jr. ended.

“You know I go through ups and downs with relationships and meeting people that I can trust and that are honest people. So I’ve had a really difficult time with finding those types of people,” O’Day told Us on March 16, 2012, at the 12th Annual “Girls Today Women Tomorrow” Fashion Show.

“When I fall in love and when I really believe in someone and I believe what they tell me, I go hard. And I go hard for the cause, I go hard for the love, I go hard for the relationship. And you know, a lot of times that’s not necessarily the smartest move, it’s the artist’s move,” the former Danity Kane band member, now 34, continued. “We’re like these romantics that are constantly trying to fill our souls and we make more mistakes than most people because we tend to not listen to ourselves when our best instincts are speaking very loudly.”

O’Day added that she was single, explaining, “Yeah I like strong men that usually have big egos … which is also why we break up.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us that O’Day and Trump Jr.’s affair began at the end of 2011 after they met on the set of season 5 of the Celebrity Apprentice and ended in March 2012. Trump, married to wife Vanessa Trump at the time, continued seeing the singer until his wife discovered he was cheating. O’Day, meanwhile, would often take to Twitter at the time to post about her mystery man.

“Love when my hunny doesn’t want food, attention, or sex. Some nights its rub my feet, watch Martin & agree w everything I say time,” she tweeted on March 8, 2012.

The reality TV personality also told Us in 2012 that she liked “powerful” men.

“Yeah I mean I like a man that can be in a room with anyone and feel more powerful and more in control and fortunately it’s difficult to find those men because those men can do whatever they want and they play hard and they don’t always play fair,” O’Day said at the time. “In fact, they usually never play fair. So, you know, it’s difficult to find what I’m attracted to and make it a good person.”

As previously reported, Vanessa filed for divorce from Trump Jr. on Thursday, March 15. At the time of the affair, they had three children together: Kai, now 10, and sons Donald Trump III, now 9, and Tristan, now 6. They welcomed two more kids — Spencer, 5, and daughter Chloe, 3 — before they called it quits.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” they said in a statement to Us on March 15. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

Reporting by Brody Brown

