Not here for it. Dorinda Medley isn’t happy with Bobby Berk for claims he made about a Real Housewives of New York City star.

“Here’s the thing, say who it is or don’t say it all. I don’t do riddles,” the 55-year-old Bravo star told Chanel Omari in a clip of her upcoming appearance on the “Chanel in the City” podcast. “Just say who it is, or don’t say it all. Because then you’re painting the picture very wide on a lot of Housewives and I think it’s actually putting a negative tone on Housewives. … I don’t fire sideways, I fire straight.”

Medley went on to call the drama “tacky” during the interview, which comes out in full on Tuesday, June 30.

“Five minutes of fame, hope you got it, hope you liked it,” she quipped. “Let’s keep it moving. Tell a story about me instead. I’ll get right up there and let you know the truth.”

Berk made headlines earlier this month when he alleged a RHONY star once “threatened him” after the Queer Eye star refused to design her home for free.

“Her husband calls and her husband’s like, ‘No, you just really need to do this for free,’ and tried to bully me into doing it for free. … She came into my store the next week when I wasn’t there and told my staff that I had said she could take anything out of the store that she wanted to design her house for the shoot and here was her credit card and ‘If I don’t bring anything back, if I like something, you can just charge the credit card,’” Berk said on The Jenny McCarthy Show on June 18. “Months went by and they called and they called and they called, and when they could not get any response, they tried to charge the card, and of course, it was declined.”

While Berk didn’t name names, social media users discovered an old tweet in which the designer referred to Drescher as a “con artist” in 2014. A source later told Us Weekly that the Netflix star was indeed talking about Aviva and husband Reid Drescher. (The couple has yet to publicly comment.) Medley wasn’t convinced, however.

“I don’t know Aviva that well. I’ve met her a couple times,” Medley told Omari, noting that Drescher left the show before she joined. “She has always been perfectly nice to me. I know nothing about her background.”