



Dorit Kemsley is in hot water. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star could find herself behind bars amid her legal troubles if she doesn’t show up to court next month with her financial records.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Kemsely, 43, and her husband, PK Kemsley, have been ordered to attend a court hearing in Los Angeles on September 5, and must bring their bank statements and sources of income.

“If you fail to appear at the time and place specified in this order, you may be subject to arrest and punishment for contempt of court, and the court may make an order requiring you to pay the reasonable attorney fees incurred by the judgment creditor in this proceeding,” reads the paperwork, which is addressed to Dorit.

The hearing is in regards to an alleged incident that made headlines in May after a man named Nicos Kirzis alleged that he loaned PK $1.2 million eight years prior, and had not yet been paid back. Kirzis claimed the businessman has only paid him $250,000, and still has a balance of $1,235,573.66.

Dorit first came under fire in August 2018 for her own financial problems after a video surfaced of someone confronting her about the money she allegedly owed her former Beverly Beach partner Ryan Horne. The Bravo TV personality has since countersued, to which a judge ordered Dorit and Horne to mediation. Should they not figure out an agreement, the case could go to trial in January 2020.

“He wants a certain amount of money, and no, I can’t get into numbers because it’s an ongoing lawsuit,” the reality star told Andy Cohen during an interview earlier this month. “It is in the lawyers’ hands. It doesn’t need to have a discussion because there’s a lot of details about it that I can’t really speak about.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!