Dove Cameron has found a “Boyfriend” in Måneskin’s Damiano David.

The Disney alum and the rock singer first stirred up romance rumors in September 2023 before confirming their relationship with a makeout session at the Pre-Grammy Gala red carpet in February 2024.

Prior to Damiano, Cameron has been in two long-term public relationships, including one with her Descendants costar Thomas Doherty. She dated the Gossip Girl actor for four years until they called it quits in 2020.

Four years earlier, Cameron broke up with former Liv and Maddie costar Ryan McCartan. The former flames were together for three years and announced their engagement in April 2016 before calling it quits in October of that same year.

“Dove has decided this relationship isn’t what she wants,” McCartan tweeted in October 2016. “We still love each other very much. Please be sensitive, as this is painful.”

Following her two public breakups, Cameron admitted that she’s reevaluated what to share with the public regarding her love life.

“It’s not that I felt differently about those people or anything like that, it’s just a difference in maturity when you’re dating somebody and you’re 20. You want everyone to know about your love story,” she told Entertainment Tonight in October 2021. “Now I look back and I’m like, ‘Why would I have done that?’ But it just feels natural when you’re that age.”

David, for his part, split from Giorgia Soleri in June 2023.

Scroll through for a complete timeline of David and Cameron’s relationship:

September 2023

Rumors of the singers’ romance began after Cameron was seen at a Måneskin concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

November 2023

Cameron was seen at a Måneskin concert in Brazil in early November. Fast-forward a few weeks, and the pair were spotted kissing at a beach in Sydney, Australia.

February 2024

Cameron and David sealed their relationship with a kiss at a pre-Grammys gala on February 3, making their red carpet debut as a couple. They were spotted posing together at a Grammys afterparty one day later.