Cryptic clapback. Dove Cameron’s ex-fiancé, Ryan McCartan, has called her out for allegedly cheating on him during their former relationship.

The drama started when the 26-year-old actor answered a fan question about his “proudest moment” on Thursday, January 16, via his Instagram Stories.

“Within two weeks, my fiancée cheated on and left me, I almost died from food poisoning, and Donald Trump was elected president. I truly didn’t think I would be able to make it through that part of my life,” McCartan wrote. “I’m proudest of the light that came from the darkness.”

Cameron, 24, and McCartan got engaged in April 2016 after three years of dating. They met on the set of her Disney series Liv and Maddie. Six months after the proposal, the Descendants star ended their relationship.

“Dove has decided this relationship isn’t what she wants,” McCartan tweeted in October 2016. “We still love each other very much. Please be sensitive, as this is painful.”

Cameron seemingly fired back at McCartan’s cheating accusations on Thursday via Twitter.

“When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you,” a quote shared by the “So Good” singer reads. “The misinformation will feel unfair, but stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did.”

Cameron moved on from McCartan with her Descendants 2 costar Thomas Doherty in 2017. After her ex-fiancé’s claims, the Dumplin’ actress also “liked” a series of tweets about McCartan.

“Yeah I totally ignore that Ryan was with Dove; cause of the way he treated her,” one of the tweets “liked” by Cameron reads. “Like she didn’t matter, and put a lot pressure on her. Thomas on the other treats her like a lady should be treated.”

A second tweet states, “@DoveCameron I mean if I was a man I would be jealous of Thomas too.”

This isn’t the first time that Cameron has alluded to her relationship with McCartan being unhealthy.

“A lot of what I went through in that first relationship, the very low-lows, I did not make public,” she told Seventeen magazine in July 2019. “I was under the impression that I had to make everything look perfect all the time and my partner definitely put that in my ear. People thought I was sharing loads, but I hardly shared anything.”

Cameron also gushed about Doherty, 24, during the interview.

“My relationship with Thomas has been different than anything I’ve ever experienced with another human right from the very start,” she said. “I know this is cheesy, but honestly, right from the moment we met, it felt like the earth moved, for both of us.”