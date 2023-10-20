Dove Cameron’s boundary-pushing fashion evolution is one for the ages.

Through the years, the former Disney star transformed her wardrobe from modest and chic to sleek and sultry.

Cameron embraced her sexy side at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards when she slayed in a fitted sequin gown. The number featured spaghetti straps, an open back, cutouts that flashed her side boob and a glamourous train. She added an extra edge with her dark brown hair straightened and worn down to her waist, smokey eyeshadow, a sharp contour, filled-in eyebrows, long lashes and glossy lips.

While Cameron can easily rock a daring outfit, she also ventures into girly styles. In January 2023, she rocked a pink lacy gown finished with a puffy skirt and sleeves while attending the Giambattista Valli Haute Coutures spring/summer 2023 fashion show. At the time, her hair was dyed red and she accessorized with a mini purse.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Keep scrolling to see Cameron’s fierce fashion evolution: