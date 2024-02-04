Dove Cameron found a “better boyfriend” in Damiano David, debuting their romance on the red carpet.

Cameron, 28, and the Måneskin singer, 25, confirmed their rumored relationship at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala red carpet on Saturday, February 3. The actress wowed in a floor-length strapless red gown as she held onto David’s arm during the photo session. David, who looked dapper in a gray suit and mismatched earrings, then gave Cameron a kiss on the carpet.

Cameron and David were first linked in September 2023 after she attended his Måneskin concerts in New York City and Brazil. Two months later, they were spotted making out in Australia.

Neither Cameron nor David addressed the relationship speculation at the time, which marks their respective first romances after recent breakups. David, for his part, split from Giorgia Soleri in 2023, while Cameron last dated Descendants 2 costar Thomas Doherty for four years until they split in 2020.

“The breakup f—ked me up,” Cameron told Entertainment Tonight in November 2023. “It was really hard, and I needed something that was going to get me from where I was, in the mourning process, into the other side.”

The split seemingly inspired multiple tracks on her debut album, Alchemical: Volume 1.

“Sand’ is about a boy who I loved very much, who I really thought I was going to spend my life with, and the crazy experience of having that seemingly perfect relationship, how quickly it became ugly, the feeling of shock and disintegration as a human being,” she told Teen Vogue later that month without naming her musical muse. “This reality that was yours, this future that was yours, this human being that you were to them, feeling like it was suddenly, completely atomized, and realizing that your initial instincts in the first five minutes of meeting someone can be absolutely prophetic and correct, even after years.”

Cameron, who publicly came out as queer in 2020, previously told Us Weekly that she feels “more myself” when she’s making music.

“Before I really, really became a musician in real life — and I wasn’t just writing songs in my studio — I was very like, ‘I don’t know why more people don’t do music and film and TV,’ and now I’m like, ‘I understand why nobody does this!’” the actress exclusively told Us in April 2023. “It is so difficult because it’s just, like, they’re both full-time commits, and they’re really incongruous with each other. So it’s definitely been, like, more complexified. But I just feel more myself than ever and very grateful.”

Cameron was previously engaged to her Liv and Maddie costar Ryan McCartan. After three years of dating, McCartan, 30, proposed in April 2016. They split the following October.