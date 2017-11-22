It’s over before it even started! Drake and Bella Hadid are “no longer talking” after sparking romance rumors when the rapper attended Hadid’s 21st birthday in New York City in October, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Things ended over text when he basically ghosted her,” the source tells Us of the rapper, who is currently touring out of the country.

Nothing too serious happened between the “One Dance” singer, 31, and the model. One source close to Drake insists the two are just friends, while other insiders have told Us they were casually dating.

Hadid previously dated The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye). The pair split in November 2016 after nearly two years of dating. After the breakup, the “Starboy” singer, 27, dated Selena Gomez for 10 months before the 25-year-old “Wolves” crooner got back together with ex Justin Bieber.

The Weeknd has since been linked to Bieber’s ex Yovanna Ventura. They were photographed together on Friday, November 10, one day after holding hands at French Montana’s birthday party.

“The Weeknd was there hand in hand with Yovanna Ventura all night,” a source told Us at the time. “They arrived together. They were holding hands. He was there for a solid two hours with her and everywhere they went they held hands.”

