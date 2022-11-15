Now they’ve got bad blood? Drake received backlash after seemingly throwing shade at Taylor Swift for the success she’s garnered from her latest album, Midnights.

On Monday, November 14, the rapper, 36, shared the part week’s Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, highlighting that many of his Her Loss songs were dominating the chart — and covering up the 32-year-old singer’s own achievement.

Per the chart, which the “God’s Plan” artist posted via his Instagram Story, eight tracks from his collaborative record with 21 Savage nabbed the second through the seventh spot on the list. Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” however, remained in the coveted No. 1 slot. The track — which is the first single off the pop star’s 10t studio album, Midnights — has been at the top of Billboard for three consecutive weeks, making it the longest-running No. 1 song in the history of the “Shake It Off” artist’s career.

Drake, for his part, covered up the Folklore musician’s song on the list with various emojis — including a tub of popcorn, a magic eight ball and a cloud of smoke — concealing the hit from his followers.

“@21savage congrats my brother,” the Degrassi alum captioned the screenshot.

Following the Canada native’s pointed move, fans quickly took to social media to criticize his hot take.

“Drake being petty towards taylor because she blocked him on the charts… like bffr it was YOUR decision to release your album right after hers,” one person tweeted, while another replied, “drake getting more attention for hiding taylor swift on his post because he was jealous of her success is more attention than what his music ever got.”

A third Swiftie hinted that the “Knife Talk” artist wouldn’t have made the same decision if the No. 1 spot had been filled by a man. “I hate that men can get away advancing themselves on the Billboard hot 100, but God forbid that a woman do it,” they wrote. “To me, this just seems like pure jealousy and that makes me so mad.”

Following Drake’s post, Vinylz — who is the producer of the “Sticky” rapper and 21 Savage’s track “Rich Flex” — seemingly echoed the “One Dance” rapper’s sentiment with his own social media shade.

“The world knows what the real #1 song is… #RichFlex…No tricks on this side,” the producer, 33, wrote alongside a photo of Billboard’s 200 Albums chart, where “Rich Flex” currently sits int he No. 1 spot.

Swift, who released Midnights on October 21, became the first artist ever to hold all 10 spots on the Hot 100 Top 10 list with tracks from her recent album. The Red songstress also attended the 2022 MTV EMAs on Sunday, November 13, taking home four of the six awards she was nominated for: Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and Best Longform Video.

“I’m so blown away. You have no idea how much it means to me to even get to do this as a career,” Swift gushed on Sunday while collecting one of her various trophies. “It’s all because of you [the fans]. * Thank you so, so much.”