Just try her! Drew Barrymore had a delightful response to her Music and Lyrics costar Hugh Grant saying that she’s a “horrendous” singer.

The Notting Hill actor, 62, fielded a question about the 2007 rom-com while participating in WIRED‘s “Autocomplete Interview” with his Dungeons & Dragons costars Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez. “Does Hugh Grant actually sing in Music and Lyrics?” the Star Trek actor, 42, asked the U.K. native in the Monday, March 13, video.

“Well, I do, but I’m Auto-Tuned beyond belief,” Grant replied. “Actually, that’s not true. I’m Auto-Tuned a bit, but not as much as some. Drew Barrymore was in that film with me and I don’t think she’d mind me saying her singing is just horrendous. I’ve heard dogs bark better than she sings.”

The Love Actually star added: “Having said that, once they tuned her up, she sounded way better than me because she’s got heart and voice and rock ‘n’ roll. Whereas I sounded like Julie Andrews, and I’m meant to be kind of rock ‘n’ roll as well.”

Barrymore, 48, seemingly didn’t take offense to the clip — but she did clap back by proving her chops. The Never Been Kissed actress sang a bit of “Way Back Into Love” from Music and Lyrics into a hairbrush in an Instagram video shared on Thursday, March 16.

“Oh, Hugh. Bert. Hubert, that’s for you,” the talk show host quipped after singing the tune. In a caption, she added, “#SingForHughGrant JOIN ME.”

Grant has been making headlines all month for his curmudgeonly behavior. Earlier this week, social media users slammed the Two Weeks Notice star for his red carpet interview with Ashley Graham ahead of the Oscars on Sunday, March 12. When the supermodel, 35, asked him who he was rooting for at the ceremony, he replied, “No one in particular.”

Graham followed up by asking him about his tuxedo, but Grant seemingly wasn’t interested in discussing that either. “Just my suit,” he said when asked what he was wearing. “I can’t remember. My tailor.”

Days earlier, the Undoing alum admitted to throwing a “terrible” tantrum while filming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which hits theaters on Friday, March 31.

“I lost my temper with a woman in my eyeline on day one,” he recalled during an interview with Total Film magazine. “I assumed she was some executive from the studio who should have known better. Then it turns out that she’s an extremely nice local woman who was the chaperone of the young girl. Terrible. A lot of groveling.”