Paying his respects. Drew Carey honored his late ex-fiancée, Amie Harwick, at her wake nearly two weeks after news broke of her untimely death.

The Price Is Right host, 61, appeared somber and wore an all-black ensemble at the memorial in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, February 27. Last week, Carey paid an emotional tribute to the family therapist, who lost her life at the age of 38.

“Back in September 2018, I was in a beautiful, great, best relationship of my life with a woman named Amie Harwick,” he said during an episode of his Sirius XM show, Drew Carey’s Friday Night Freak-Out. “She was a sex therapist and mental health advocate. She had a PhD and a master’s degree, and she was beautiful and fun, and cared deeply about people and improving their lives and was just a joy to be around. I was so in love with her.”

The former couple went public with their relationship in June 2017 and got engaged the following January. Less than one year later, the pair called off their engagement.

News broke of Harwick’s death on February 15, when the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that there had been a murder at her Hollywood home. Officials responded to a radio call in the early hours of the morning and later found Harwick unresponsive beneath a third-story balcony. She was quickly brought to a local hospital, where she eventually passed away due to “significant injuries consistent with a fall.”

Police later explained that there was evidence of a possible struggle, as well as forced entry into Harwick’s home. Her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2 million bail.

TMZ reported the following week that Carey and the Price Is Right team had canceled tapings of the game show in response to the devastating news. Shortly after Harwick’s death was confirmed, Carey told Us Weekly that he was “overcome with grief.”

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist,” Carey said in a statement on February 17. “I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.