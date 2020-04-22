Her signature warmth. Duchess Kate expressed gratitude to one of her patronages as the organization advocates for children amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“We were delighted to receive a letter from our patron, the Duchess of Cambridge @KensingtonRoyal, in appreciation of all the work being done by our staff,” Action for Children tweeted on Tuesday, April 21.

In the note, Kate, 38, let the charity know that its work has not gone unnoticed. “I’m writing to express my sincere appreciation to all of you at Action for Children during this hugely unsettling time,” she penned. “Whilst you are having to adapt your services during this pandemic, it is heartening to know that you are still able to provide vital support to children and families across the U.K. who need your help now more than ever. Many of you are working on the frontline, in residential and other settings, to directly support children, with many others enabling this all to happen behind the scenes.”

The Duchess of Cambridge went on to praise the organization for not allowing young people in need to slip through the cracks. “You must all have particular concerns at the moment for children who are especially vulnerable and who are spending time in home environments where they are at risk of violence, abuse and neglect,” she continued. “I know you will be doing all you can to look out for them. Your willingness to be there for those that need your help is truly humbling.”

She concluded: “This comes with my very best wishes for good health to you all and your families over the coming weeks.”

Kate succeeded Queen Elizabeth II as patron of Action for Children in December 2016. The charity provides care and protection to vulnerable kids and has increased its support during the pandemic.

In addition to keeping Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 23 months, entertained in quarantine, Kate and Prince William have maintained their advocacy, speaking out about mental health resources and showing support for key workers.

