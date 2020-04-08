Looking for the helpers. Prince William and Duchess Kate talked to teachers and students — the children of people who have to work during the coronavirus pandemic — who are still in school amid the health crisis to express their gratitude.

“Teachers across the UK are dedicating their time to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children,” Kensington Palace tweeted on Wednesday, April 8. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication.”

The palace shared a compilation of clips from William and Kate’s video chats. Children showed off pictures they drew of their parents and Easter crafts they made. “Is that a little handbag?” the Duke of Cambridge, 37, asked one girl. She giggled and corrected him, saying her artwork was an Easter basket.

The couple then addressed the teachers directly. “We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done in keeping it all going, and please pass on many messages of support for the staff and all the volunteers,” William raved. “They’re doing a great job.”

Kate, 38, pointed out how the program benefits not only the children but also their parents. “All the parents who are key workers, to know that their children are, as you’re saying — the normality’s there for them and they’ve got the structure and they’ve got a safe place for them to be,” she noted. “So really, really well done to all of you. I know it’s not easy circumstances, but it’s fantastic.”

The staff concluded by wishing the pair a happy Easter with Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 23 months. “There’ll be a lot of chocolate being eaten here — don’t worry,” William admitted, to which Kate replied with a laugh: “You keep eating it.”

The Duchess of Cambridge has gone to supermom lengths while spending time with her children in quarantine. “Kate bakes and decorates cakes with the kids [on] the weekend to keep them entertained. The kitchen is always a complete mess by the end of it, but it’s all part of the fun — that’s how Kate sees it,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. “They also enjoy gardening together and planting seeds.”

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are being home-schooled amid the pandemic. While juggling their kids’ needs, William and Kate have been vocal supporters of the health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak.

