Still a commoner at heart! Duchess Kate surprised royal watchers when she drove herself to Buckingham Palace.

A fan captured the moment in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, December 12. “At Buckingham Palace,” she captioned the clip. “When you’re so lucky and get a shot of Kate Middleton right when she gets to the Palace.”

Along with the usual tourist pics, the visitor captured the Duchess of Cambridge, 36, waving as she drove a black car through the palace gate. Another vehicle followed behind her.

“Kate and [Prince] William drive themselves on a daily basis,” a source tells Us Weekly. “They are always driven in chauffeured cars when they have royal appearances and engagements, but they can drive whenever and wherever they want otherwise and usually do.”

The insider continues: “Kate is often spotted in London driving Prince George and Princess Charlotte to and from school. They also drive themselves back and forth to their country home in Norfolk, Amner Hall, with security in tow.”

William, 36, notably drove his wife and son Prince Louis, now 7 months, home from St. Mary’s Hospital following his birth in April.

Furthermore, Prince Harry carted his new bride, Duchess Meghan, around in a 1968 Jaguar after the pair tied the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May.

Even Queen Elizabeth, who does not have a driver’s license, went for a spin in a viral photo taken in May 2017.

Kate and Meghan, 37, have been at the center of reports claiming the sisters-in-law do not get along. However, a source disputed the rumors to Us in November. “The ‘feud’ is definitely being played up,” the insider noted. “Are they the best of friends? No. Do they speak every waking second? No. Do they hate each other? Absolutely not.”

The source added: “They are two women under serious amounts of pressure, stress and under a huge spotlight that no one can relate to — they will always have a bond that no one can break.”

Another insider revealed to Us earlier this month that William, Kate, Harry, 34, and Meghan are “all on a family text chain.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!