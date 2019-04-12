A balancing act like no other! When the time comes for Duchess Kate to step into Queen Elizabeth II’s role and become queen consort, she wants to keep her priorities in check.

“[Prince] William and the children mean everything to Kate, so she’s determined to create a healthy balance between her personal life and her future role,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “It’s taken a long time to get to where she is today, but she’s ready.”

Although Kate, 37, will be expected to “take on more senior duties” as William, 36, prepares to claim the throne, “she’ll continue to pursue her passions, which she’ll balance with being a mother to her children and being queen,” adds the insider.

Kate — who shares Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 11 months, with William — has developed a close relationship with Elizabeth, 92, as she nears the role of a lifetime.

The monarch took the Duchess of Cambridge under her wing as the pair stepped out together for their first-ever solo outing on March 19. Kate also followed in Elizabeth’s fashionable footsteps in March when she used a private dressmaker for a royal occasion.

“The queen has so much admiration for Kate,” notes the source. “She sees her as intelligent, warm and professional.”

In addition to spending more time with the British ruler, Kate will also continue to stand by her husband as he takes on more responsibility in the royal family. “She’ll be expected to focus on a broader range of topics and support William in any way possible,” the source explains.

Royal expert Rebecca Long also tells Us that the former socialite has “been taking on new responsibilities little by little over the last few years, so it won’t be a shock when the time comes [for her to be queen consort].”

She adds: “William and Kate are the favorite royals to take the crown in many generations, so the people of the U.K. are very excited about it.”

For more on how Kate is preparing for her future role, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!