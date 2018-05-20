Here’s your chance to own a piece of history! Following the Saturday, May 19, wedding of Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, one of the goodie bags that was gifted to the more than 2,000 members of the public who stood in the grounds of Windsor Castle to witness the big day went up for auction on eBay.

According to the listing, the bag includes “an order of service, large chocolate Harry and Meghan coin, fridge magnet for the wedding, map of the castle and where to go, bottle of water, special guest badge, discount card, Harry and Meghan wedding shortbread.”

See It: Official Royal Wedding Gift Bag

All of the aforementioned items come in the blue and beige hessian bag that commemorates the nuptials of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their initials, wedding date and location.

It’s also noted that all proceeds from the auction will go to charity. The bid amount is currently up to 188.59 US dollars and is set to conclude on Saturday, May 26.

The royal couple exchanged vows in front of 600 guests in a beautiful ceremony at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on Saturday where Prince Charles escorted his new daughter-in-law down the aisle to her groom.

Meghan and Harry — who announced their engagement in November 2017 — then celebrated their love at a luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth where Elton John performed some of his greatest hits including “Circle of Life,” “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer” and “I’m Still Standing.”

And that wasn’t all. Following an outfit change that saw Meghan switch her Givenchy gown for a white halterneck Stella McCartney dress and Princess Diana’s huge aquamarine ring, the newlyweds headed to an intimate evening reception where they were surrounded by 200 of their closest friends and family, with a DJ playing house music and finally a fireworks display that lit up the night sky.