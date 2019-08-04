



Duchess Meghan may be royalty now, but once upon a time, she was a totally relatable California gal, indulging in drama-filled reality TV, chowing down on pasta and gushing over her beloved pet.

Case in point? The guilty pleasure the Suits alum, 37, copped to in a newly resurfaced February 2016 interview with UKTV: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

That’s not all she had in common with the general public: Meghan also cited “wine” as her personal kryptonite in the video.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has since become an international style icon, previously kept things low key on the fashion front, too. “I’m a California girl born and raised I love my flip flops and cutoffs,” she once said.

Her down-to-Earth nature isn’t all that surprising considering her roots. The former actress, who once worked as a briefcase model on Deal or No Deal, also served as a freelance calligrapher in her life before fame. “I didn’t wait tables. I did calligraphy for the invitations, for, like, Robin Thicke and Paula Patton’s wedding,” she told Esquire in 2013.

The philanthropist saw her life forever changed in July 2016, however, when she met Prince Harry through a mutual friend in London.

Four months later, the duo were a full-fledged item. “We’re a couple. We’re in love,” she later gushed to Vanity Fair in November 2017. “I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”

And what a love story it turned out to be! The twosome went on to get engaged in November 2017, and by May 2018, they had wed, cementing Meghan’s status as a member of the royal family.

The couple welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, on May 6, 2019.

Watch the video above for more relatable moments from Meghan’s life before royalty.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!