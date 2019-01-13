No family get-together. Duchess Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, did not attend sister-in-law Duchess Kate’s 37th birthday bash, The Mail on Sunday reports.

According to the outlet, Kate and her husband, Prince William, celebrated with pals on Sunday, January 6, at Anmer Hall, their country home in Norfolk, England. In attendance at the event were Kate’s college hockey teammate — and godmother of her eldest child, Prince George — Emilia Jardine-Paterson, and her husband, David.

Princess Charlotte’s godmother, Laura Meade, and her husband, James, as well as Middleton family friend Sophie Carter, and her other half, Robert, joined the celebration. Noticeably absent were the pregnant Suits alum, 37, and the former military pilot, 34.

A source told Us Weekly in November 2018 that despite speculation that Meghan and Kate were at odds, that “the ‘feud’ is definitely being played up,” adding, “Are they the best of friends? No. Do they speak every waking second? No. Do they hate each other? Absolutely not.”

But Us reported last month that Kate had felt that “Meghan had used her to climb the royal ladder,” according to a source, while the former actress admitted she felt snubbed by the Duchess of Cambridge.

They worked through their issues on Christmas Day, when they celebrated the holiday with the royal family at Sandringham. “Being under the same roof meant that they couldn’t avoid each other,” the source told Us.

Kate wed William, 36, in April 2011, and the two share three kids together: George, 3, Charlotte, 3, and 8-month-old Louis. The California native, however, is newer to the royal family. She and Harry tied the knot in May 2018 and announced in October that they are expecting their first child together.

An insider told Us earlier this month that Harry can’t help but feel responsible for the gossip surrounding Meghan and how it makes her feel.

“Meghan made a huge sacrifice by moving across the pond, away from her mom and friends,” the insider said. “Marrying into the royal family isn’t anywhere near as glamorous as it seems, so in a lot of ways Harry feels responsible for Meghan being so miserable.”

A royal insider added: “Meghan has so much on her plate, between being pregnant and dealing with the public backlash, and she’s finding the whole situation incredibly stressful.”

