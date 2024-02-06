Duff Goldman is on the mend after being involved in a car crash earlier this month, which he claims was caused by a drunk driver.

“On my way home from the airport, I was thinking about what kind of cake I was going to make for my daughter’s birthday,” Goldman, 49, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, February 3, recounting the scary accident. “Next thing I knew I [was] bleeding and surrounded by airbags.”

The Food Network star alleged that the crash was due to a drunk driver who “swerved into my lane on a windy country road” while he was being driven home from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Thursday, February 1.

“After doing a systems check and finding that my only injury was to my hand I thanked my lucky stars that I’d still be there to celebrate her third birthday even if I couldn’t make her cake,” Goldman shared along with a photo of his bandaged hand.

The celebrity chef, who owns Charm City Cakes, revealed that he’s “fine” but noted it is going to be “a long road to recovery.” Although Goldman only sustained injuries to his hand, he pointed out that it directly affects his livelihood.

“For someone like me who makes a living with my hands you can imagine that this is no joke,” Goldman wrote, adding that “there’s no excuse for driving drunk. None.”

The Kids Baking Championship cohost reminded his followers that there are Ubers, taxis and friends to call if they’ve had too much to drink.

“Stay safe friends, count your blessings,” Goldman concluded. “If you’re drinking, don’t drive, and if you’re driving, don’t drink.”

Duff’s wife, Johnna Goldman, revealed in the comments section that their daughter, Josephine, said, “My daddy’s tough!” after he made it through the accident.

“We love you sweet muffin,” Johnna, who married Duff in January 2019, added under Duff’s post. “We’re happy you’re home safe. ❤️.”

Duff went into more detail about the accident on Monday, telling People that he and his driver as well as the other car’s driver all survived the crash. When Duff went to check on the other car, he claimed the driver was “stumbling around,” which he initially thought meant the man was hurt.

“Then I went over to see if he was all right and hold him upright. And I smelled his breath,” Duff recalled, alleging that’s when he realized the driver was drunk. “Man, I was pretty angry.”