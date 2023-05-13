Duff in the buff! Celebrity chef Duff Goldman exclusively let Us in on little-known tidbits about himself — including one NSFW kitchen nightmare.

“My most embarrassing moment was when I got pantsed in an open kitchen with no underwear on,” the Spring Baking Championship cohost, 48, shared with Us. “The whole dining room saw it — and by ‘it,’ you know what I mean. The chef was yelling at me to pull my pants up and I told him that I didn’t pull them down, so he made the cook that did it pull my pants up.”

Despite the mortifying incident, Goldman has continued to prove his worth as a chef over the past two decades. He’s been a fixture on the Food Network for more than 10 years and has earned two James Beard Award nominations. The pastry chef’s Baltimore-based Charm City Cakes, which he founded in 2002, not only earned Goldman his own reality show, Ace of Cakes, but also made history — providing dessert at then-President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2008.

Above all else, Goldman is a talented — and quick! — cook, not just when it comes to confections.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I can make 12 Big Macs in less than a minute,” he told Us, adding, “I have a pizza oven in my backyard, and I’m pretty good at making pizza.”

In fact, the TV personality’s “ideal comfort food” is also a savory treat, reaching for “movie popcorn” before grabbing anything sweet.

Keep scrolling to learn even more little-known facts about the star chef, including his celebrity crush, most starstruck moment and more:

1. I can make 12 Big Macs in less than a minute.

2. I’m an excellent barber, and I’ve been cutting my friends’ hair since I was 13.

3. My first car was a 1972 Super Beetle. I got it for $500. You could see the road through rust holes in the floor.

4. The most famous people in my phone book are Aesop Rock, Tears for Fears’ Curt Smith and Ken Jeong.

5. My favorite wardrobe item is my game-worn, signed Haloti Ngata Ravens jersey.

6. I can take an engine apart and put it back together.

7. My most starstruck moment was when I got to make a life-size, working R2-D2 for Lucasfilm and George Lucas showed up.

8. We live in an old cabin-like house that’s constantly falling apart, so I’m usually fixing something on Sundays.

9. My favorite room is my music studio. There are drums, basses, guitars, keyboards, plus lots of percussion, some flutes and a saxophone.

10. I have a pizza oven in my backyard, and I’m pretty good at making pizza.

11. My ideal comfort food is movie popcorn.

12. My favorite book is Imajica by Clive Barker.

13. My celebrity crush growing up was Valerie Bertinelli. Now it’s Flo from the Progressive commercials.

14. My alternate profession would be a carpenter.

15. The song that brings back the best memories is “Mopedbart” by Hubbabubbaklubb.

16. My go-to karaoke song is the Lemonheads’ version of “Mrs. Robinson.”

17. My favorite guilty pleasure TV show is BattleBots.

18. My favorite movie is Raiders of the Lost Ark.

19. To decompress after a long day, my wife [Johnna Colbry], [2-year-old] daughter [Josephine] and I have dance parties.

20. My most embarrassing moment was when I got pantsed in an open kitchen with no underwear on. The whole dining room saw it — and by “it,” you know what I mean. The chef was yelling at me to pull my pants up and I told him that I didn’t pull them down, so he made the cook that did it pull my pants up.

21. One place I’m dying to go to is South Korea. I have to get Korean food straight from the source.

22. I installed bidet hoses in my house. Game changer. 23. The famous face I’m typically mistaken for is Bam Bam Bigelow.

24. I looked up to Chuck Yeager, Jimmy Page and Keith Haring growing up.

25. I’m pretty short, and people like to tell me that I’m much shorter than they thought.