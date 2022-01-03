Celebrating despite the circumstances. Weeks after Josh Duggar was convicted on child pornography charges, his parents and siblings got together for a New Year’s Eve party.

On Saturday, January 1, Jana Duggar shared a video via Instagram from the Duggars’ annual New Year’s Eve party. “Happy New Years! 🎊” the former Counting On star, 31, captioned the video.

Jana’s video, set to Ben Rector‘s “The Best Is Yet to Come,” featured many people gathering at Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar‘s home in Tontitown, Arkansas, to celebrate 2022. Justin Duggar and wife Claire were spotted cleaning up in the kitchen while Jason Duggar was singing for the partygoers.

Johanna Duggar, Jennifer Duggar, Jordyn Duggar and Ben Seewald (Jessa Duggar‘s husband) also make appearances in the video.

The celebration comes weeks after Josh, 33, was convicted on two charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material after a six-day trial. The former 19 Kids and Counting star faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each count. He was sent to prison on December 9, and Us confirmed a day later that the father of seven was moved to solitary confinement for safety reasons until his sentencing.

After the trial, Jim Bob and Michelle released a statement that asked fans to keep their son and his wife, Anna Duggar, in their prayers.

“This entire ordeal has been very grievous,” the pair said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, have sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through [child sexual abuse material].”

The duo continued: “As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children.”

Jill Duggar and Derrick Dillard released a lengthy statement as well at the time, noting that they believe the court made the right decision.

“We have been lied to so much that we wanted to hear the evidence for ourselves in court,” the couple wrote, in part, after Josh’s conviction. “After seeing all the evidence as it was presented, we believe that the jury reached a just verdict today, consistent with the truth beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Jill, 30, and Derrick, 32, were not seen in Jana’s video. In March 2021, the mother of two noted that she hadn’t been to her parents’ house in “probably a couple of years” because there were a lot of “triggers” there.