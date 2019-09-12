The Rock References Kevin Hart's Accident in Tribute to Late Paul Walker





Hitting close to home. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson honored his late friend Paul Walker amid his other costar-turned-pal Kevin Hart’s recovery from a car accident.

“I never post about my friend. Personal thing, but I prefer to keep our memories and bond private and quiet,” the 47-year-old actor captioned a photo of him and Walker via Instagram on Thursday, September 12. “But something about today compelled me as a moving reminder of how fragile life is for all of us. It’s Paul’s birthday and rightfully so, his legacy celebrated around the world. Our friendship was bonded over our daughters, Meadow & Simone and the pride and protection we took being their fathers.”

Johnson went on to point out the eerily similar circumstances of Hart’s wreck. “And recently, I got a scare when I almost lost another friend on the road. All this stuff got me thinking about how beautiful, yet wildly unpredictable life is,” he wrote. “We never know what’s around the corner, so we gotta live as greatly as we can in the honor of our loved ones and ancestors who are no longer with us.”

The Hobbs & Shaw star then wished Walker a happy birthday in Samoan. “Manuia le aso fanau, my friend,” he concluded. The late actor would have been 46 years old.

The She’s All That star died in November 2013 at age 40 after a car accident in Santa Clarita, California. Walker’s cause of death was later determined to be the combined effects of traumatic and thermal injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Porsche, Roger Rodas, was also killed.

Hart, meanwhile, underwent back surgery after being involved in a wreck on Mulholland Highway on September 1. He was released from the hospital on Wednesday, September 11, and transferred to an in-patient rehab facility. According to a source, the comedian, 40, wants his inner circle to “downplay the seriousness of his injuries because he has so many project commitments.”

Johnson starred alongside Walker in the Fast and the Furious franchise, while the Moana star and Hart shared the screen in 2016’s Central Intelligence, 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the upcoming Jumanji: The Next Level, which is set to be released in December.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!