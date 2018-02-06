The cast and crew of Dancing With the Stars are recovering after their bus was involved in a fatal accident in Ames, Iowa, on Monday, February 5.

“One of the tour buses transporting cast and crew of Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night was involved in a multi-car accident this afternoon due to bad weather while en route to Ames, Iowa. All cast and crew members are fine, with some recovering from minor injuries,” a spokesperson for Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up the Night said in a statement to Us Weekly. Their show at Stephens Auditorium was canceled, and refunds will be available.

One person was killed in the accident involving over 50 vehicles, Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig told ABC News. He also noted that about half a dozen were critically injured.

Celebs and dancers on the bus included Jordan Fisher, Frankie Muniz, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Lindsay Arnold, Sasha Farber and Gleb Savchenko.

“Thanking God for the safety of our crew. Thanks for the prayers and well-wishes,” Fisher, who won season 25 of the series, tweeted following the accident.

“Prayers for my dwts fam,” pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy also tweeted on Monday night.

Riding in the bus on our way to the show tonight in Ames, Iowa, looking out the window at the snow covered ground in this crazy blizzard listening to unreleased songs of a band I was in 8 years ago… — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) February 5, 2018

Before the accident, Muniz tweeted about the blizzard. “Riding in the bus on our way to the show tonight in Ames, Iowa, looking out the window at the snow covered ground in this crazy blizzard listening to unreleased songs of a band I was in 8 years ago,” the Malcolm in the Middle alum wrote.

Sending love, hugs and healing vibes to my @DancingABC family 💙🙏🏼 — Victoria Arlen (@Arlenv1) February 6, 2018

Victoria Arlen, who made it to the semifinals in season 25 of Dancing With the Stars, tweeted, “Sending love, hugs and healing vibes to my @DancingABC family,” adding both the heart emoji and the praying hands emoji.

David Ross, who competed in season 24, echoed Arlen’s tweet. “Thinking of my @DancingABC extended family tonight. Glad you are all safe and praying for speedy recoveries,” the former pro baseball player wrote.

Pro Derek Hough also shared a photo with girlfriend, Haley Erbert, who was on the bus. “I’m so thankful my love is safe,” he wrote via Instagram. “To my DWTS family. I love you all and I am so glad you are all safe after such a terrible accident. Be strong, be safe and I will see you very soon.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!