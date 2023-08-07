Britt Stewart didn’t win the season 31 Dancing With the Stars mirrorball trophy — but she found The One in her dance partner Daniel Durant.

“I had [high] hopes that we were going to make it far and we did. Both Daniel and I really feel like we’re satisfied with our season,” Stewart, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 7, while promoting her nonprofit Share the Movement’s partnership with BAND-AID® Brand OURTONE® for three summer dance clinics. “We believe that everything happens for a reason. So our journey on Dancing With the Stars ended when it was meant to be.”

Stewart said she is “so proud” of what she and Durant, 33, were “able to do as a couple last season.” In addition to making it to the semifinals in November 2022, the pair “brought so much attention to ASL and the deaf community” as Durant is deaf.

“We’re really proud and we kind of have [an] inside joke that, you know, we got something much better than the mirrorball,” Stewart gushed.

When asked if Durant is her “forever dance partner,” Stewart replied, “I hope so. We’ll see.”

The professional dancer — who was recently spotted traveling to Barbados and Durant’s home state of Minnesota with her boyfriend — teased that they often share the dance floor outside of the reality show.

“We still like to dance together. We got very lucky because he was able to come on the Dancing With the Stars Tour this winter. And spent two weeks with us. So that helped the transition from dancing together all the time to not,” Stewart recalled. “And then I … surprised him with a surprise tango date, which was so much fun. He absolutely loved it. And then every once in a while, his favorite dance is [the] cha cha so he’ll, like, grab me in the kitchen or I’ll grab him in the kitchen and we’ll do a [bit of the cha cha] together.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Stewart continued to gush about Durant, telling Us, that “life with Daniel is the most enjoyable thing.” The couple, who went public with their romance in February, are currently “growing together, learning about each other” and finding their rhythm.

“The life that we wanna create is the most important and special thing for us,” she continued. “And then all the travel and all the different things that we get to do together, they’re just all bonuses.”

One of Stewart’s biggest blessings outside of her relationship is working with her nonprofit, Share The Movement. The organization’s latest partnership with BAND-AID® Brand OURTONE® is focused on empowering the Black and Brown dance community “through the healing power of dance” by hosting three dance clinics in New York City, Stewart explained. The events will feature panels with BIPOC dancers.

Calling the partnership “very personal” to her, Stewart — who noted that she’s been dancing her “entire life” starting at 3 years old — called BAND-AID “an essential part” of her career because dancers are “bound to have cuts and scrapes and rehearsal on stage.”

She added: “It doesn’t matter what you’re doing as a dancer, you’re always going to have a BAND-AID®. So to be able to partner with a brand that really is uplifting diversity and lack of representation is very special.”

Learn more about the BAND-AID® Brand OURTONE® Dance Clinics here.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi