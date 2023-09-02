Less than one year after Len Goodman’s death, his fellow Dancing With the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli is reflecting on his loss.

“I knew [he was sick.] He told me,” Tonioli, 67, said during a Friday, September 1, appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. “I knew well before and he wanted to be completely private and I totally [understand].”

He added: “I wasn’t expecting [his death] to happen so soon and I actually got an email from him when it was announced that I was doing Britain’s Got Talent.”

Tonioli — who worked alongside Goodman on the judging panel of both DWTS and its British counterpart, Strictly Come Dancing — further gushed over the “very nice” message he received in January.

Related: Len Goodman Through the Years: The 'DWTS' Judge's Life in Photos Remembering a dance legend. After achieving success as a ballroom dancer, Len Goodman found fame as a TV judge on Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing With the Stars. Goodman — who died in April 2023 at age 78, just three days shy of his 79th birthday — began his career on the dance floor at […]

“Then it ended with a ‘Thank you,’” the Italian choreographer told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos before he started to cry. “I actually, I can’t [speak about it] because Len would hate doing this. He’d be like, ‘Oh, get up, Bruno. You’re a lucky man and we had a great life. We had a great time, enjoy! Make every day count and have a good time.’ And that’s his spirit, so we have to celebrate him because the life he would want is [that].”

Us Weekly confirmed in April that Goodman had died at the age of 78. “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78,” his agent, Jackie Gill, told Us in a statement. “A much-loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

Goodman died after a private battle with bone cancer following a hospice stay in his native England.

Related: 'Dancing With The Stars' Judges Through the Years The judges have spoken! Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli have been staples on the Dancing With the Stars‘ judging table since day one — but they aren’t the only stars who’ve weighed in on the contestants’ performances. Since the show’s 2005 start the trio of judges have been joined by a variety […]

“Hart broken [sic] my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom LEGEND #LenGoodman passed away,” Tonioli wrote via Instagram at the time. “I will treasure the memories of our adventures @bbcstrictly @officialdwts there will never be anyone like you you will always be my perfect 10❤️.”

Goodman and Tonioli were founding members of the DWTS judging panel in 2005 alongside Carrie Ann Inaba. Goodman announced his retirement in November 2022 after appearing on season 31. Tonioli and Inaba, 55, will return for season 32 this fall with fellow judge Derek Hough but are not planning to replace Goodman’s seat.

“I think this is gonna be it. I think [they are] kind of realizing that three is the right amount. And what’s good about three is that it also allows space for guest judges,” Hough, 38, exclusively told Us weeks before Goodman’s passing.