



Lucky in love! Kate Flannery is grateful to have her boyfriend of 13 years, Chris Haston, cheering her on as she competes on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars.

“He is the greatest. We met on The Office,” the actress, 55, told Us Weekly on Monday, September 30, after she danced on Movie Night. “He’s an NBC photographer and I am so lucky. I have amazing support.”

The Cooties star doesn’t mind that she found love later in life because she can appreciate it more.

“I’m a late bloomer in love, in career, in everything. I say later is better because we’re calmer, we’re wiser, and you get to enjoy it all in gratitude,” she told Us.

Flannery had some prior dancing experience before appearing on Dancing With the Stars. On the season finale of The Office — which aired in 2013 — her character Meredith danced with Haston at Dwight (Rainn Wilson) and Angela’s (Angela Kinsey) wedding.

Flannery has remained close with others from The Office, as well. She reunited with Jenna Fischer and Kinney at the Thirst Gala benefit in Beverly Hills on September 28.

“We’re family. It is an Office family. Like Michael Scott always said that work is like family,” Flannery said. “We all came up through the success of The Office together, which is amazing. It’s something that you can never take away from us.”

She added: “You never know where your career is going to go but if you just keep showing up, putting your best foot forward, literally, and just having some sense of optimism.

The Office has found a new following on Netflix, where it is the platform’s number one streaming show. One huge fan of the series is Pasha Kovalev, Flannery’s Dancing With the Stars partner.

“I literally can quote the whole show,” Kovalev told Us.

“It’s crazy. But yet, he’s not a stalker. It’s a perfect balance,” Flannery added.

She plans on keeping up dancing even after her time on Dancing With the Stars comes to an end — but with Haston as her partner.

“Pasha bought us some ballroom dance classes together. So we’re actually gonna study that! So, I’m excited,” Flannery told Us.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

